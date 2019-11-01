Stephen Smith, West Virginia Can’t Wait candidate for governor, held a video conference October 23 for Greenbrier County and five other counties to discuss platform policy plans.
Smith talked about two of his main goals: to involve all West Virginians in the governing process, and make our state “the best place to live in America.” He remarked that the current policy plans have been written by many West Virginians including first responders, teachers and miners.
Greenbrier County participants voted on the platform plans at the meeting. Smith reported that the number one concern he found across the state is getting money out of politics. The other top concerns include education, clean water and air, jobs, health care and roads.