The 17th annual Greenbrier Polar Bear Plunge will be held at the Bleu Bend Recreation Area in the Monongahela National Forest at 1 p.m. Saturday.
This marks the first time members of the Polar Bear Club will return to the original plunging site since the 2016 floods damaged Blue Bend.
Through sponsorships and pledges, club members raise funds with the event for the Child and Youth Advocacy Center (CYAC) of Lewisburg.
Over the years, the club has raised more than $135,000 for the nonprofit CYAC, according to a media release issued by Polar Bear President Christian Giggenbach. All proceeds from the plunge go directly to the CYAC, an organization that interviews and counsels sexually abused children in Greenbrier, Monroe and Pocahontas counties and helps in the prosecution of sex offenders.
“Everybody is excited for this year’s plunge, and I am hoping that many of our former club members will come out this year,” Giggenbach said in the release. “Once again, I am challenging everyone to raise as much money as they can for the CYAC and plunge into the icy cold waters of Anthony Creek with me.”
During the event’s 17-year history, more than 500 people from all across West Virginia and seven other states have earned membership cards in the Greenbrier Polar Bear Club by taking the plunge.
Plungers must report to register for the event by noon on the big day. Registration tables will be set up in the large shelter near the main parking area.
Plungers who raise at least $25 will receive a t-shirt. Fundraising packets can be picked up at the CYAC or Little Black Box in Lewisburg. For more information, call the CYAC at 304-645-4668 or visit facebook/greenbrierpolarbear.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com