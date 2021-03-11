Still operating on a pandemic footing, the Greenbrier Humane Society continues to staff the county’s animal shelter and maintain the organization’s own spay and neuter program.
While the county commission owns the shelter’s land, Greenbrier Humane Society (GHS) owns the building and operates the facility under a $200,000 annual contract with the county.
At a commission meeting on Tuesday, GHS requested that the contract be continued at that same amount for the upcoming fiscal year. Commissioners took the request under advisement.
GHS Board of Directors President Jennifer Runyon also presented her organization’s annual report to commissioners, other elected officials and the media at that meeting.
“We still have a huge number of intakes in this county,” Runyon said.
The annual report indicates that Greenbrier County residents surrendered 405 dogs and 983 cats to the shelter in the span between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020. Those numbers are smaller than the previous year’s tallies of 500 dogs and 1,180 cats.
In addition to what GHS categorizes as owner- and stray-surrender animals, the facility provided care for 84 dogs brought in by the county’s animal control officer, compared to 132 the previous year.
That brings 2020’s total animals brought into the shelter to 1,472; the total in 2019 was 1,812.
Out of last year’s 1,472 animals, 962 found forever homes, 50 dogs were returned to their owners, and seven surrendered cats were returned to their owners. While GHS has not euthanized any animals for space for the past seven years, 453 cats and dogs were euthanized in 2020 because of aggression or sickness, according to the report.
During the pandemic, the shelter resorted to an appointment system for adoptions and intakes in order to minimize potential virus exposure for staff and members of the public, Runyon explained.
That system is still in place; appointments are scheduled from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
GHS’s successful spay and neuter program has altered 16,892 dogs and cats between 2009 and 2020, at a reduced or zero cost to the animals’ owners; 875 of those animals were spayed or neutered in 2020. In addition, all 10,437 dogs and cats adopted since 2009 were spayed or neutered.
No county money is used to spay or neuter dogs and cats, according to the GHS annual report.
The report also touts the success of its community cat spay/neuter program, which was tested in 2019 and continued last year.
“Greenbrier County has a substantial number of homeless cats and kittens,” the document reports. “Since these cats have no homes, they sometimes live difficult lives exposed to extreme weather, disease, injury and, sometimes, human abuse, all without medical care or compassion. And, since most are not spayed or neutered, they reproduce unhindered, perpetuating the problem of cat overpopulation.”
To stem this tide, GHS established the Community Cat Program.
“Upon request of property owners, and in cooperation with our volunteers, GHS alters stray cats,” the report continues. “These cats are also vaccinated for rabies. The altered, untamed adult cats are returned to their colonies, and the tame cats and kittens remain at the (shelter) and are made available for adoption and rescue.”
In 2020, GHS raised and spent approximately $24,000 on altering and vaccinating 478 cats and kittens.
