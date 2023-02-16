The Greenbrier County grand jury in its February term returned the following indictments.
Arraignments will be Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert E. Richardson of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit and on March 3 at 9 a.m. before Judge Jennifer P. Dent of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit.
Indictments returned were as follows:
Brianna Adwell, 25, of White Sulphur Springs, embezzlement
Robert Lee Arbaugh, 51, of Asbury, delivery of a controlled substance (heroin)
Michael Leon Baker, 47, of White Sulphur Springs, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or person in position of trust to a child (five counts); sexual assault in the third degree (five counts)
Karey Faith Barb, 28, of Dunmore, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (marijuana)
Carol Maria Bauchinger, 33, of Frankford, shoplifting third offense
Michael Edward Bennett, 50, of Rupert, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes
Duane E. Blagg, 43, of Rainelle, breaking and entering; grand larceny
Duane Keith Blagg, 43, of Rainelle, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes
Duane Keith Blagg, 43, of Rainelle, receiving stolen property
Brittany Lynn Bonner, 25, of Ronceverte, credit card fraud
Shannon Dakota Bostic, 31, of Rupert, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
DaShaye Elixis Brandon, 28, of White Sulphur Springs, malicious wounding
Robbie Gale Butler, 42, of Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance (heroin, 2 counts)
Robbie Gale Butler, 42, of Crawley, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Brandon Shane Cales, 38, of Rainelle, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, 2 counts)
Isaiah Obryan Childress, 23, of Rupert, malicious assault
Robert Aaron Chittum, 31, of Fayetteville, breaking and entering; grand larceny
Calvin Jessie Clere IV, 26, of Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, 2 counts)
Jonathan Lee Collins, 24, of Crawley, breaking and entering (2 counts); petit larceny
Jarrod Clay Copenhaver, 52, of White Sulphur Springs, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, 3 counts)
James William Crabtree, 24, of Rupert, false report concerning bomb or other explosive device
Tina Marie Dameron, 46, of Lewisburg, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes
Zachary Hess Dawson, 35, of Alderson, murder
Jacqueline Ann Defibaugh, 58, of Ronceverte, embezzlement
Kenneth Michael Eltzroth, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, burglary; petit larceny
Kenneth Michael Eltzroth, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, grand larceny
Kenneth Michael Eltzroth, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, forgery of a credit card; petit larceny
Louis Alfreda Fernandez, 63, of Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, 3 counts)
Travis D. Fernatt, 25, of Quinwood, reckless fleeing
Joseph Foster, 47, of Lewisburg, burglary; grand larceny
Eric Matthew George, 25, of Frankford, breaking and entering; grand larceny
Terron Ion Godrey, 37, of White Sulphur Springs, strangulation; unlawful assault; domestic battery
Romalee C. Goins, 41, of Crawley, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes
Brittany Nichole Gray, 31, of Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, 3 counts); delivery of a controlled substance (heroin, 3 counts)
Stanley J. Harrah, 54, of Lewisburg, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (2 counts)
Freddie Hedrick Jr., 49, of Rainelle, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Alprazolam); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Jennifer Highlander, 31, of Huntington, grand larceny; reckless fleeing from an officer
Jonathan David Johnson, 65, of Union, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Alprazolam); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Oxycodone)
Brina Nicholle Keen, 25, of Caldwell, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); delivery of a controlled substance (heroin)
Timothy Delno Keen, 48, of Ronceverte, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Anthony Lee Kincaid, 34, of Frankford, fraudulent use of an access device (4 counts)
Malcomb Kirby, 28, of Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Chad Lee Lamp, 41, of Martinsburg, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (fentanyl); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine)
William Clay Lattanzia, 67, of Lewisburg, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes
Vesper Ray Lewis III, 45, of Lewisburg, grand larceny
Chad Bradley Loudermilk, 38, of Quinwood, burglary
Emilie Dawn Lucas, 31, of Alderson, escape
Jerry Granville Lucas, 69, of Frankford, obtaining by false pretenses
Courtney Brooke Lytle, 39, of Charmco, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Eddie McKinney, 35, of Crawley, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes
Ronald Ray McMillon, 71, of Renick, murder
Charles Neil, 42, of Ronceverte, breaking and entering; grand larceny
Carrie Renee Palmer, 45, of Alderson, delivery of a controlled substance (heroin)
Joshua Paul Quick, 36, of Williamsburg, escape
Ricky Riley, 64, of Frankford, grand larceny
Melody Dawn Rogers, 38, of Gap Mills, embezzlement
Ardenia Deann Scott, 24, of Lewisburg, grand larceny
Damon Jerel Simmons, 40, of Ronceverte, arson (first degree)
Melissa Marie Simmons, 51, of Charmco, forgery (3 counts); uttering (3 counts); financial exploitation of an elderly person
Tarah Sutherland, 32, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, reckless fleeing; bringing property into this state stolen in another state
Hunter Ross Thompson, 25, of Talcott, reckless fleeing from an officer
Hunter Ross Thompson, 25, of Talcott, grand larceny
Hunter Ross Thompson, 25, of Talcott, grand larceny
Hunter Ross Thompson, 25, of Talcott, attempted murder in the first degree (2 counts); prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Jennifer Nicole Tolley, 30, of Lewisburg, fraudulent use of an access device; financial exploitation of an elderly person
Paula Towns, 55, of Monongah, burglary; petit larceny
Robert Eugene Trout, 47, of Quinwood, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (second offense)
Anthony Donte Villines, 38, of Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, 3 counts)
Kohl Watson, 25, of Henderson, Nevada, reckless fleeing
Joshua Junior Wiley, 37, of Rainelle, grand larceny
Michael Allen Workman, 41, of Asbury, unlawful wounding
Elestine Workman, 50, of Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Jason Eugene Zickefoose, 32, of Rainelle, breaking and entering; grand larceny
Jason Eugene Zickefoose, 32, of Rainelle, receiving stolen property
