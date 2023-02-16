The Greenbrier County grand jury in its February term returned the following indictments.

Arraignments will be Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert E. Richardson of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit and on March 3 at 9 a.m. before Judge Jennifer P. Dent of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit.

Indictments returned were as follows:

Brianna Adwell, 25, of White Sulphur Springs, embezzlement

Robert Lee Arbaugh, 51, of Asbury, delivery of a controlled substance (heroin)

Michael Leon Baker, 47, of White Sulphur Springs, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or person in position of trust to a child (five counts); sexual assault in the third degree (five counts)

Karey Faith Barb, 28, of Dunmore, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (marijuana)

Carol Maria Bauchinger, 33, of Frankford, shoplifting third offense

Michael Edward Bennett, 50, of Rupert, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

Duane E. Blagg, 43, of Rainelle, breaking and entering; grand larceny

Duane Keith Blagg, 43, of Rainelle, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

Duane Keith Blagg, 43, of Rainelle, receiving stolen property

Brittany Lynn Bonner, 25, of Ronceverte, credit card fraud

Shannon Dakota Bostic, 31, of Rupert, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

DaShaye Elixis Brandon, 28, of White Sulphur Springs, malicious wounding

Robbie Gale Butler, 42, of Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance (heroin, 2 counts)

Robbie Gale Butler, 42, of Crawley, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Brandon Shane Cales, 38, of Rainelle, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, 2 counts)

Isaiah Obryan Childress, 23, of Rupert, malicious assault

Robert Aaron Chittum, 31, of Fayetteville, breaking and entering; grand larceny

Calvin Jessie Clere IV, 26, of Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, 2 counts)

Jonathan Lee Collins, 24, of Crawley, breaking and entering (2 counts); petit larceny

Jarrod Clay Copenhaver, 52, of White Sulphur Springs, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, 3 counts)

James William Crabtree, 24, of Rupert, false report concerning bomb or other explosive device

Tina Marie Dameron, 46, of Lewisburg, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

Zachary Hess Dawson, 35, of Alderson, murder

Jacqueline Ann Defibaugh, 58, of Ronceverte, embezzlement

Kenneth Michael Eltzroth, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, burglary; petit larceny

Kenneth Michael Eltzroth, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, grand larceny

Kenneth Michael Eltzroth, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, forgery of a credit card; petit larceny

Louis Alfreda Fernandez, 63, of Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, 3 counts)

Travis D. Fernatt, 25, of Quinwood, reckless fleeing

Joseph Foster, 47, of Lewisburg, burglary; grand larceny

Eric Matthew George, 25, of Frankford, breaking and entering; grand larceny

Terron Ion Godrey, 37, of White Sulphur Springs, strangulation; unlawful assault; domestic battery

Romalee C. Goins, 41, of Crawley, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

Brittany Nichole Gray, 31, of Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, 3 counts); delivery of a controlled substance (heroin, 3 counts)

Stanley J. Harrah, 54, of Lewisburg, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (2 counts)

Freddie Hedrick Jr., 49, of Rainelle, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Alprazolam); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Jennifer Highlander, 31, of Huntington, grand larceny; reckless fleeing from an officer

Jonathan David Johnson, 65, of Union, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Alprazolam); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Oxycodone)

Brina Nicholle Keen, 25, of Caldwell, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); delivery of a controlled substance (heroin)

Timothy Delno Keen, 48, of Ronceverte, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Anthony Lee Kincaid, 34, of Frankford, fraudulent use of an access device (4 counts)

Malcomb Kirby, 28, of Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Chad Lee Lamp, 41, of Martinsburg, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (fentanyl); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine)

William Clay Lattanzia, 67, of Lewisburg, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

Vesper Ray Lewis III, 45, of Lewisburg, grand larceny

Chad Bradley Loudermilk, 38, of Quinwood, burglary

Emilie Dawn Lucas, 31, of Alderson, escape

Jerry Granville Lucas, 69, of Frankford, obtaining by false pretenses

Courtney Brooke Lytle, 39, of Charmco, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Eddie McKinney, 35, of Crawley, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

Ronald Ray McMillon, 71, of Renick, murder

Charles Neil, 42, of Ronceverte, breaking and entering; grand larceny

Carrie Renee Palmer, 45, of Alderson, delivery of a controlled substance (heroin)

Joshua Paul Quick, 36, of Williamsburg, escape

Ricky Riley, 64, of Frankford, grand larceny

Melody Dawn Rogers, 38, of Gap Mills, embezzlement

Ardenia Deann Scott, 24, of Lewisburg, grand larceny

Damon Jerel Simmons, 40, of Ronceverte, arson (first degree)

Melissa Marie Simmons, 51, of Charmco, forgery (3 counts); uttering (3 counts); financial exploitation of an elderly person

Tarah Sutherland, 32, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, reckless fleeing; bringing property into this state stolen in another state

Hunter Ross Thompson, 25, of Talcott, reckless fleeing from an officer

Hunter Ross Thompson, 25, of Talcott, grand larceny

Hunter Ross Thompson, 25, of Talcott, grand larceny

Hunter Ross Thompson, 25, of Talcott, attempted murder in the first degree (2 counts); prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Jennifer Nicole Tolley, 30, of Lewisburg, fraudulent use of an access device; financial exploitation of an elderly person

Paula Towns, 55, of Monongah, burglary; petit larceny

Robert Eugene Trout, 47, of Quinwood, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (second offense)

Anthony Donte Villines, 38, of Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, 3 counts)

Kohl Watson, 25, of Henderson, Nevada, reckless fleeing

Joshua Junior Wiley, 37, of Rainelle, grand larceny

Michael Allen Workman, 41, of Asbury, unlawful wounding

Elestine Workman, 50, of Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Jason Eugene Zickefoose, 32, of Rainelle, breaking and entering; grand larceny

Jason Eugene Zickefoose, 32, of Rainelle, receiving stolen property

