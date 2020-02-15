A Greenbrier County Grand Jury handed up indictments against 44 people in the February session. Indictments are formal charges, not determinations of guilt.
Several of this session’s indictments were for violent crimes, three of which are detailed here.
Aimee E. Ballengee, 33, of Alderson, was indicted on a charge of malicious wounding. According to the testimony of West Virginia State Police Trooper J.D. Dowdy, evidence indicates that Ballengee struck Bobbie Jo Baker in the head and face with a large steel pipe “with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill” the woman. The alleged crime occurred on Nov. 17, 2019, the indictment notes.
Steven Boswell, 18, of Rupert, was indicted on two separate charges. He is accused of cruelty to animals for allegedly killing a dog by shooting it. The alleged offense occurred sometime between Sept. 15 and Sept. 17, 2019. Testimony about that incident came from West Virginia State Police Cpl. M.A. Agee.
In a separate indictment, Boswell was charged, along with Billy Lee Erskine, 23, of Rainelle, with malicious assault. Sworn testimony in that case was given by Greenbrier Sheriff’s Deputy Z.H. Hudnall, who alleged that on Nov. 11 of last year Erskine and Boswell “intentionally, unlawfully, maliciously and feloniously” kicked Lane Seldomridge in the head while wearing steel-toed boots.
Indicted by the grand jury this session were:
Daron Allen, 53, Lewisburg, wanton endangerment involving a firearm - 2 counts
Aimee Ballengee, 33, Alderson, malicious wounding
Cody Bell, 25, Rainelle, strangulation
William Boone, 38, Alderson, burglary, grand larceny
Steven Boswell, 18, Rupert, cruelty to animals
Steven Boswell, 18, Rupert, malicious assault
Hampton Bragg, 52, White Sulphur Springs, solicitation of a minor via computer
Alex Brown, 53, White Sulphur Springs, reckless fleeing from an officer
Jason Burnes, 42, Crawley, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes
Patrick Burnes, 36, Ronceverte, forgery
Chad Carter, 35, Ronceverte, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine
Robert Cornett II, 48, Sinks Grove, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes, second offense
Nina Deamer, 37, Harrisville, N.Y., operating a clandestine drug lab, conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance - methamphetamine
Michael Doolin, 27, Lewisburg, sexual abuse by a person in position of trust - 4 counts
Billy Erskine, 23, Rainelle, malicious assault
Darren Forren Jr., 32, Hinton, obtaining by false pretenses
Billy Hammons, 52, Rainelle, fraudulent schemes
Burt Harmon Sr., 38, Cowen, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny
Jennifer Highlander, 28, Alderson, burglary, petit larceny
Jennifer Highlander, 28, Alderson, grand larceny
Jennifer Highlander, 28, Lewisburg, grand larceny
Kimberly Horne, 43, Alderson, forgery - 4 counts, uttering - 4 counts
Travis Keener, 34, Rainelle, breaking and entering, petit larceny
Sydney Keys, 27, Lewisburg, shoplifting, third or subsequent offense
Sydney Keys, 27, Lewisburg, shoplifting, third or subsequent offense
Nathan Kirk, 24, Hines, breaking and entering, petit larceny
Donna Lewis, 42, Alderson, burglary, grand larceny
Donald Linton, 36, White Sulphur Springs, breaking and entering, petit larceny
Conner Lockwood, 26, Union, driving while in an impaired state - third or subsequent offense
Amanda Lucas, 32, Quinwood, escape
Christian Martin, 23, Quinwood, operating a clandestine drug lab, conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance - methamphetamine
James Martin, 33, Hines, breaking and entering, petit larceny
Robert Massey Jr., 40, Gap Mills, burglary, petit larceny
Jarrett McCallister, 42, Alderson, burglary
Kevin McClung, 37, Lewisburg, fleeing while driving under the influence, reckless fleeing from an officer
Randy McClung II, 28, Rainelle, failure to register or provide notice of registration changes, second offense - 3 counts
Mack McCutcheon, 59, Alderson, manufacture a controlled substance - marijuana
Richard McDaniel Jr., 31, Crawley, escape
Richard McDaniel Jr., 31, Crawley, breaking and entering, forgery of a credit card
Richard McDaniel Jr., 31, Crawley, grand larceny
Richard McDaniel Jr., 31, Crawley, forgery, uttering
Donald Miller, 30, Craigsville, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny
Matthew Riffle, 29, Rupert, breaking and entering, petit larceny
Holly Riffle, 32, Rupert, breaking and entering, petit larceny
Eric Shifflet, 51, Ronceverte, soliciting a minor via computer, use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor
Joseph Short, 31, Gallipolis, Ohio, reckless fleeing from an officer
Tabatha Trout, 30, Ronceverte, burglary
Brittany Turner, 25, Ronceverte, escape
Brittany Turner, 25, Ronceverte, breaking and entering, forgery of a credit card - 9 counts
Brittany Turner, 25, Ronceverte, grand larceny
Cathy Vinson, 50, Gap Mills, embezzlement
Tyler Webb, 24, White Sulphur Springs, breaking and entering, petit larceny
Scott Winfrey, 29, White Sulphur Springs, burglary, petit larceny