A Greenbrier County Grand Jury handed up indictments against 44 people in the February session. Indictments are formal charges, not determinations of guilt.

Several of this session’s indictments were for violent crimes, three of which are detailed here.

Aimee E. Ballengee, 33, of Alderson, was indicted on a charge of malicious wounding. According to the testimony of West Virginia State Police Trooper J.D. Dowdy, evidence indicates that Ballengee struck Bobbie Jo Baker in the head and face with a large steel pipe “with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill” the woman. The alleged crime occurred on Nov. 17, 2019, the indictment notes.

Steven Boswell, 18, of Rupert, was indicted on two separate charges. He is accused of cruelty to animals for allegedly killing a dog by shooting it. The alleged offense occurred sometime between Sept. 15 and Sept. 17, 2019. Testimony about that incident came from West Virginia State Police Cpl. M.A. Agee.

In a separate indictment, Boswell was charged, along with Billy Lee Erskine, 23, of Rainelle, with malicious assault. Sworn testimony in that case was given by Greenbrier Sheriff’s Deputy Z.H. Hudnall, who alleged that on Nov. 11 of last year Erskine and Boswell “intentionally, unlawfully, maliciously and feloniously” kicked Lane Seldomridge in the head while wearing steel-toed boots.

Indicted by the grand jury this session were:

Daron Allen, 53, Lewisburg, wanton endangerment involving a firearm - 2 counts

Cody Bell, 25, Rainelle, strangulation

William Boone, 38, Alderson, burglary, grand larceny

Hampton Bragg, 52, White Sulphur Springs, solicitation of a minor via computer

Alex Brown, 53, White Sulphur Springs, reckless fleeing from an officer

Jason Burnes, 42, Crawley, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

Patrick Burnes, 36, Ronceverte, forgery

Chad Carter, 35, Ronceverte, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine

Robert Cornett II, 48, Sinks Grove, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes, second offense

Nina Deamer, 37, Harrisville, N.Y., operating a clandestine drug lab, conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance - methamphetamine

Michael Doolin, 27, Lewisburg, sexual abuse by a person in position of trust - 4 counts

Billy Erskine, 23, Rainelle, malicious assault

Darren Forren Jr., 32, Hinton, obtaining by false pretenses

Billy Hammons, 52, Rainelle, fraudulent schemes

Burt Harmon Sr., 38, Cowen, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny

Jennifer Highlander, 28, Alderson, burglary, petit larceny

Jennifer Highlander, 28, Alderson, grand larceny

Jennifer Highlander, 28, Lewisburg, grand larceny

Kimberly Horne, 43, Alderson, forgery - 4 counts, uttering - 4 counts

Travis Keener, 34, Rainelle, breaking and entering, petit larceny

Sydney Keys, 27, Lewisburg, shoplifting, third or subsequent offense

Sydney Keys, 27, Lewisburg, shoplifting, third or subsequent offense

Nathan Kirk, 24, Hines, breaking and entering, petit larceny

Donna Lewis, 42, Alderson, burglary, grand larceny

Donald Linton, 36, White Sulphur Springs, breaking and entering, petit larceny

Conner Lockwood, 26, Union, driving while in an impaired state - third or subsequent offense

Amanda Lucas, 32, Quinwood, escape

Christian Martin, 23, Quinwood, operating a clandestine drug lab, conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance - methamphetamine

James Martin, 33, Hines, breaking and entering, petit larceny

Robert Massey Jr., 40, Gap Mills, burglary, petit larceny

Jarrett McCallister, 42, Alderson, burglary

Kevin McClung, 37, Lewisburg, fleeing while driving under the influence, reckless fleeing from an officer

Randy McClung II, 28, Rainelle, failure to register or provide notice of registration changes, second offense - 3 counts

Mack McCutcheon, 59, Alderson, manufacture a controlled substance - marijuana

Richard McDaniel Jr., 31, Crawley, escape

Richard McDaniel Jr., 31, Crawley, breaking and entering, forgery of a credit card

Richard McDaniel Jr., 31, Crawley, grand larceny

Richard McDaniel Jr., 31, Crawley, forgery, uttering

Donald Miller, 30, Craigsville, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny

Matthew Riffle, 29, Rupert, breaking and entering, petit larceny

Holly Riffle, 32, Rupert, breaking and entering, petit larceny

Eric Shifflet, 51, Ronceverte, soliciting a minor via computer, use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor

Joseph Short, 31, Gallipolis, Ohio, reckless fleeing from an officer

Tabatha Trout, 30, Ronceverte, burglary

Brittany Turner, 25, Ronceverte, escape

Brittany Turner, 25, Ronceverte, breaking and entering, forgery of a credit card - 9 counts

Brittany Turner, 25, Ronceverte, grand larceny

Cathy Vinson, 50, Gap Mills, embezzlement

Tyler Webb, 24, White Sulphur Springs, breaking and entering, petit larceny

Scott Winfrey, 29, White Sulphur Springs, burglary, petit larceny

