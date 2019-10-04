A Greenbrier County Grand Jury handed up criminal indictments against 30 individuals this week. Indictments are formal charges, not determinations of guilt.

Three of those people were indicted on murder charges.

Edward A. Smith-Allen, 19, of Beckley, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Alaisia M. Smith — identified in the indictment by her initials. The shooting occurred in Lewisburg’s Dorie Miller Park on June 7.

Amanda Serreno, 31, of Clintonville, and Thomas Dunbar, 38, formerly of Frankford, were both charged with murder in connection with the January 2018 death of Chastity F. Hamm. The indictment charges Dunbar as a principal in the first degree and Serreno as an accessory before the fact. Both were indicted on additional charges related to the alleged murder, including conspiracy to commit murder and concealment of a deceased human body.

Hamm was 24 at the time of her death. Her remains were found in a shallow grave in a wooded, mountainous area not far from Blue Bend on Jan. 20, 2018, only two days after the body of Shaela McCoy Abren, 32, of Raleigh County was found behind a nearby house.

Dunbar pleaded guilty in April of this year to Abren’s slaying and is currently serving a life sentence for that crime in the West Virginia Penitentiary with a possibility of parole after 15 years.

l  l  l

Editor’s note: The following information was supplied by the Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Shannon Boswell, financial exploitation of an elderly person

Tyler Ryan Fullen, 23, Lewisburg, breaking and entering

Dustin Eric Bryant, 28, Alderson, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes, four counts

Robert Eugene Mann, 31, Alderson, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine

Joseph David Angle, 31, Quinwood, reckless fleeing from an officer

Amanda Marie Lucas, 31, Ronceverte, burglary

Sydney Raquel Keys, 27, Lewisburg, shoplifting, third or subsequent offense

Kevin Eugene McCoy, 53, Lewisburg, breaking and entering, grand larceny

Amanda Lea Serreno, 31, Alderson, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Brett Wayne Altizer, 51, Quinwood, burglary, domestic assault

Roger Howard Lawhorn Jr., 38, White Sulphur Springs, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine

Daniel Buchanan, 39, Bridgewater, harassment

Charlie Gilmer Workman, 43, Lewisburg, solicitation of a minor via computer, three counts; use of a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct, two counts; distribution and exhibition of material depicting a minor engaged in sexual explicit conduct, use of obscene material with intent to seduce a minor, two counts; distribution and display to minor of obscene matter, two counts

Amanda Serreno, 31, Clintonville, murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to kill or injure by poison, concealment of a deceased human body

Thomas Dunbar, 38, murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to kill or injure by poison, concealment of a deceased human body

Michael Wayne Permelia, 46, White Sulphur Springs, failure to provide notice of registration changes

Calvin Michael Bennett, 63, Rainelle, sexual abuse in the first degree, two counts; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or person in position of trust, two counts

Ethan Travis Quinn, 19, Ronceverte, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine

Adam Lewis Reynolds, 46, Ronceverte, breaking and entering, petit larceny

Daniel Crawford Wilcox, 37, Lewisburg, unlawful assault

Wade G. Holliday, 19, Caldwell, malicious wounding

Larry R. Jennings, 67, Alderson, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - marijuana; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - buprenorphine; delivery of a controlled substance - buprenorphine - within 1,000 feet of a school

Nicole Kathleen Lewis, 32, White Sulphur Springs, obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge

Anthony Avila-Rivera, 25, Ronceverte, wanton endangerment, five counts

Edward A. Smith-Allen, 19, Beckley, murder

Elizabeth Jane Justice, 48, Ronceverte, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine

Nicole Sade Davis, 33, Lewisburg, malicious wounding

David Wayne Trent, 35, Ronceverte, escape

Gene Ray Blankenship, 33, Ronceverte, malicious wounding, attempted first degree murder

Allen David Ailstock, 48, Ranielle, malicious wounding

Tara L. Woody, 37, Lewisburg, forgery, two counts; uttering, two counts

Tyler Ryan Fullen, 23, Lewisburg, escape

Amanda Lea Serreno, 31, Clintonville, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance

Amanda Lea Serreno, 31, Clintonville, accessory after the fact to a murder

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags