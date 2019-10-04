A Greenbrier County Grand Jury handed up criminal indictments against 30 individuals this week. Indictments are formal charges, not determinations of guilt.
Three of those people were indicted on murder charges.
Edward A. Smith-Allen, 19, of Beckley, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Alaisia M. Smith — identified in the indictment by her initials. The shooting occurred in Lewisburg’s Dorie Miller Park on June 7.
Amanda Serreno, 31, of Clintonville, and Thomas Dunbar, 38, formerly of Frankford, were both charged with murder in connection with the January 2018 death of Chastity F. Hamm. The indictment charges Dunbar as a principal in the first degree and Serreno as an accessory before the fact. Both were indicted on additional charges related to the alleged murder, including conspiracy to commit murder and concealment of a deceased human body.
Hamm was 24 at the time of her death. Her remains were found in a shallow grave in a wooded, mountainous area not far from Blue Bend on Jan. 20, 2018, only two days after the body of Shaela McCoy Abren, 32, of Raleigh County was found behind a nearby house.
Dunbar pleaded guilty in April of this year to Abren’s slaying and is currently serving a life sentence for that crime in the West Virginia Penitentiary with a possibility of parole after 15 years.
Editor’s note: The following information was supplied by the Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Shannon Boswell, financial exploitation of an elderly person
Tyler Ryan Fullen, 23, Lewisburg, breaking and entering
Dustin Eric Bryant, 28, Alderson, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes, four counts
Robert Eugene Mann, 31, Alderson, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine
Joseph David Angle, 31, Quinwood, reckless fleeing from an officer
Amanda Marie Lucas, 31, Ronceverte, burglary
Sydney Raquel Keys, 27, Lewisburg, shoplifting, third or subsequent offense
Kevin Eugene McCoy, 53, Lewisburg, breaking and entering, grand larceny
Amanda Lea Serreno, 31, Alderson, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Brett Wayne Altizer, 51, Quinwood, burglary, domestic assault
Roger Howard Lawhorn Jr., 38, White Sulphur Springs, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine
Daniel Buchanan, 39, Bridgewater, harassment
Charlie Gilmer Workman, 43, Lewisburg, solicitation of a minor via computer, three counts; use of a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct, two counts; distribution and exhibition of material depicting a minor engaged in sexual explicit conduct, use of obscene material with intent to seduce a minor, two counts; distribution and display to minor of obscene matter, two counts
Amanda Serreno, 31, Clintonville, murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to kill or injure by poison, concealment of a deceased human body
Thomas Dunbar, 38, murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to kill or injure by poison, concealment of a deceased human body
Michael Wayne Permelia, 46, White Sulphur Springs, failure to provide notice of registration changes
Calvin Michael Bennett, 63, Rainelle, sexual abuse in the first degree, two counts; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or person in position of trust, two counts
Ethan Travis Quinn, 19, Ronceverte, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine
Adam Lewis Reynolds, 46, Ronceverte, breaking and entering, petit larceny
Daniel Crawford Wilcox, 37, Lewisburg, unlawful assault
Wade G. Holliday, 19, Caldwell, malicious wounding
Larry R. Jennings, 67, Alderson, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - marijuana; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - buprenorphine; delivery of a controlled substance - buprenorphine - within 1,000 feet of a school
Nicole Kathleen Lewis, 32, White Sulphur Springs, obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge
Anthony Avila-Rivera, 25, Ronceverte, wanton endangerment, five counts
Edward A. Smith-Allen, 19, Beckley, murder
Elizabeth Jane Justice, 48, Ronceverte, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine
Nicole Sade Davis, 33, Lewisburg, malicious wounding
David Wayne Trent, 35, Ronceverte, escape
Gene Ray Blankenship, 33, Ronceverte, malicious wounding, attempted first degree murder
Allen David Ailstock, 48, Ranielle, malicious wounding
Tara L. Woody, 37, Lewisburg, forgery, two counts; uttering, two counts
Tyler Ryan Fullen, 23, Lewisburg, escape
Amanda Lea Serreno, 31, Clintonville, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance
Amanda Lea Serreno, 31, Clintonville, accessory after the fact to a murder