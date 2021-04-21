Meeting this month, a Greenbrier County Grand Jury handed up criminal indictments against 41 individuals.
Among those indicted were Jason Paul Smith, 39, of Alderson and Avery Demond Lewis, 26, of Frankford, both of whom were named in a joint indictment and other individual indictments, most of which were connected to a rash of burglaries which took place in Greenbrier County in late 2020.
The joint indictment charges Smith and Lewis with the felonies of burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny in connection with a break-in at the residence of Darren Thomas on Nov. 12, 2020. Guns and ammunition make up most of the goods the two men are charged with stealing from the Thomas residence, but the list of 18 stolen items also includes a DVR security camera system, a couple of chainsaws, a television and a Polaris Sportsman ATV.
In a separate indictment, Lewis is charged with the felony of entering the residence of an Alderson woman on Dec. 14, 2020, with the intent of committing an assault, and is further accused of misdemeanor assault for forcefully approaching the victim and yelling at her.
Smith is charged in a separate indictment with forgery of a credit card. That felony indictment alleges that on Nov. 8, 2020, Smith presented a credit card belonging to Nancee Baldwin to pay Park Center Sporting Goods in Rainelle $1,465.56.
Smith is further charged in additional indictments with two more Greenbrier County burglaries and grand larcenies. One of those indictments charges Smith with burglarizing the residence of Clarence B. Thompson on Sept. 18, 2020, and stealing a Tasco game camera, miscellaneous hand tools, a bicycle, $250 in cash and an 8mm rifle, among other items, collectively valued at more than $1,000, which is the threshold for the felony charge of grand larceny.
The final indictment charges Smith with burglarizing the home of David and Patricia Satterwhite and stealing six firearms, three Buck knives, a bayonet, multiple pieces of jewelry and a guitar.
Smith is lodged in the Southern Regional Jail, while Lewis is free on $25,000 bond. Both men’s cases are assigned to Greenbrier Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent.
Also indicted this month were:
Reed, Christopher Allen, 29, Rainelle, breaking and entering (x3), petit larceny
Adkins, Derrick, Rainelle, 30, breaking and entering (x3), petit larceny
Allen, Daron G, Lewisburg, 54, escape
Ambler, Erin Willey, 41, Pence Springs, shoplifting - third or subsequent offense
Arbaugh, Charles C., 31, Alderson, grand larceny
Arnold, Levi Michael, 27, Rupert, grand larceny, driving revoked for driving under the influence - third or subsequent offense, attempted grand larceny, prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Ayers, Larry Sherman, 49, Charmco, burglary, grand larceny, fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless fleeing from an officer, destruction of property, attempt to disarm an officer, obstructing an officer, battery on a law enforcement officer
Blankenship, Gary Ray, 34, Ronceverte, escape
Bostic, Michael Shawn, 30, White Sulphur Springs, child abuse resulting in bodily injury
Burr III, James Carl, 63, White Sulphur Springs, sexual assault in the second degree (x3), sexual abuse in the first degree
Cook, Sarah Elizabeth, 26, White Sulphur Springs, grand larceny
Dorsey, Wiley Jack, Hines, 53, fradulent use of an access device (x14)
Dorsey, Wiley Jack, Hines, 53, fraudulent use of an access device (x12)
Forren, Joseph Keith, 23, Williamsburg, fraudulent use of an access device
Forren, Joseph, 23, Lewisburg, escape
Hanshaw, Haymond Jacob, 42, Lookout, prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Honaker, Melvin Leory, 53, Ronceverte, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny
Hughes, Kayla, 30, White Sulphur Springs, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny,
Howard, Joshua, 36, Neolas, malicious wounding
Kavazanjian, Richard A., 57, Ronceverte, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (x2)
Keeney, Brandon, 33, Frankford, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, petit larceny
Oney-Keeney, Julie Ann, 34, Frankford, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary petit larceny
LaGrange, Lynn Houston, 47, Rupert, driving under the influence - third offense
Loudermilk, Jade Ashley, 37, Rainelle, forgery, uttering
Loudermilk, Michael Eugene, 37, Raleigh, attempted grand larceny, robbery in the second degree, driving while license revoked for DUI - third or subsequent offense
Mentz, Charles Telford, 42, Union, reckless fleeing from an officer
Mentz, Charles Telford, 42, Union, reckless fleeing from an officer
Morgan, Jeremy Wade, 30, Renick, driving revoke for DUI - third offense
Parsons Jr., Delmas Ray, 50, Rupert, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - Methamphetamine, prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Perkins, Christina Marie, 35, White Sulphur Springs, reckless fleeing from an officer
Sears, Kip Aaron, 32, Caldwell, escape
Smith, John T., 33, Rainelle, forgery (x3), uttering (x3)
Stone, Eric Jason, 48, Rupert, forgery (x6), uttering (x6)
Tincher, Sabrina, 45, Union, grand larceny
Walton, Codie Allen, 24, Rainelle, breaking and entering, petit larceny
Walton, Codie Allen, 24, Rainelle, forgery (x10), uttering (x2)
Beiler, Amanda LeighAnn, 30, Rainelle, uttering (x5)
Wickline, Timothy A., 27, Fredericksburg, uttering (x3)
Watson, Michael, 45, Sinks Grove, embezzlement
Whitt, James, 47, Ronceverte, retaliation against police officer
Wilson, Robert, 31, Asbury, burglary
Zambrana, Raymond A., 40, Lewisburg, strangulation
