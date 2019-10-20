A West Virginia girl now holds the Guinness Book of World Records title for the number of sporting clays broken in a 12-hour period.
Makayla Scott, 16, of White Sulphur Springs, loaded her CZ 1012 semiautomatic shotgun at a Kansas range on Saturday and fired.
And fired. And fired. And fired.
When the dust cleared, she and four teammates had broken 14,167 clays during the half-day marathon, making Scott a Guinness record holder.
“Oh my goodness!” Makayla exclaimed Monday, recalling the moment that she knew that she, her four teenage teammates and her sponsor David Miller had just broken into the Guinness Book of World Records. “Whenever I was in school, that was like the holy book. That was amazing.
“If you were in that book, you were like a superstar. So all of my childhood dreams and aspirations were just earned in that four hours.
“I was so happy.”
The group beat the existing record of 4,602 shots when they were a quarter of the way through their 12-hour skeet marathon, which was arranged by Dave Miller, the shotgun product manager and pro shooter at CZ-USA, a rifle and shotgun maker, Makayla reported.
“We had only gotten into the event for four hours, and we had hit 4,603,” she recalled. “So we had eight hours to go, and it was just an amazing feeling.
“I was so happy. Then, I thought, ‘We’ve got eight hours to go. Let’s see how far we can go with this.’”
She said that they beat their secondary goal of 10,000.
“It was above and beyond what we all thought,” she noted.
Makayla’s achievement was met by enthusiastic celebration from her dad, Telford Smith, family members, friends and fellow rifle enthusiasts.
Larry Case, an outdoorsman and Register-Herald columnist, was at the Guinness event in Lenexa, Kan., on Saturday.
“Smack in the middle of this is a young lady from White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia,” Case wrote. “In a very short career Makayla, who started out a few years ago in the 4-H shooting program in Greenbrier County, has already achieved a level of skill with a shotgun few of us will ever attain.”
At age 16, Makayla is a Guinness record holder who is representing her state, her fellow rifle enthusiasts and women who compete in male-dominated sports.
If those banners weren’t enough to carry, the teenager is also representing a group that is very personal to her: the thousands of young West Virginians whose childhoods were interrupted by the opioid epidemic.
“They’re those kids who don’t have any hope, and they end up giving up, and it’s horrible,” she said. “I was one of those kids.
“My entire life was controlled by drugs, and I had never taken one.
“I was going to give up, and I found something.”
Pharmaceutical companies were dumping OxyContin into the southern coalfields when Makayla was born in 2003.
Her mother, Martha, was a loving woman who showed her affection. She was also an early casualty of the opioid epidemic.
“I remember her, a lot. Basically, she was the one who kind of kept my life in line,” Makayla described her mom. “Even though they had already done a good bit of drugs, she was the one who made me happy and who made sure I was clean, healthy.”
She said physicians who knew her as a baby have supported the positive memories she has of the care her mother gave her.
Martha overdosed when Makayla was 5.
“After she died, it kind of went down in a whirlwind,” said Makayla, noting that she did not have a strong maternal figure. “I didn’t have any figure, really.
“I didn’t have anyone to look up to. I just kind of did everything myself. I thought all the other kids grew up that way.”
She said that state workers placed her in a foster home in which the parents seemed more interested in making money.
Eventually she was placed in her current home. When she was 10, her father, Telford Scott, adopted her.
“My home now is completely different,” she said. “My father has been a foster parent for 16 years and fostered over 13 kids, out of just pure love and nothing else.”
Despite her secure home life, Makayla said she never felt accepted in the middle school and high school cliques.
“Since I grew up so independent, I never really cared what anyone else thought about me, but, at the same time, it sucked,” she said. “I felt like I didn’t belong anywhere.
“Even though my parents had given me a home, food, shelter, love, I still didn’t feel like I belonged, and that’s when I found shooting sports.
“It completely changed.”
She began practicing clay skeet shooting at the Greenbrier County 4-H Shotgun Club. The day she signed up, she was so shy that she ran out of the building, and her dad had to sign her up.
Shy and insecure, she said she walked onto the skeet field, and the leader handed her a gun.
“I broke my first clay, and everything changed. I just found this passion for something I had never felt before.
“I felt this empowerment, really, that I hadn’t found in anything else.”
Makayla said that she wants kids who face a special set of social challenges due to the opioid epidemic or issues with anxiety and depression to know that success is possible.
“Drugs controlled my life at one time. It killed my mother.
“I really, really want to show other kids in West Virginia, especially, that you can change. You can be different. You can be a hero.
“No matter what background you came from, what horrible thing you’ve been through.”
Kids in the foster system are very much a segment of West Virginia that cannot be ignored. They are the future of the state, and they need attention.
“I was very fortunate and found someone to help me and to save my entire life,” said Makayla. “These kids need someone, too.
“So many kids that go through the foster system, whether they’ve been abused or neglected, feel like they’re broken, and they can’t ever be anything.
“Kids with anxiety and depression, they get in that hole. They feel like they can’t come from that, they can’t reach their dreams. That’s not true.
“You can do whatever you dream of doing,” she said.
Makayla said she also has ideas about the Second Amendment and gun violence among teenagers, especially those who are bullied or who feel they have been marginalized.
“I don’t see (the gun) as the problem,” she said. “I see it more as a mental health problem.
“There’s so much stress put on kids nowadays, and so many horrible parents that it drives kids to do horrible things.”
She added that she believes bullying in schools and society increases violence, including gun violence.
“We just need to teach our kids in society nowadays what good you can do with a gun,” she said. “That’s what I’m wanting to use my knowledge and my sport to do.
“I just want to show them how many opportunities you have with a gun. You don’t have to think of a gun as a negative thing.”