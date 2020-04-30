Being ousted from its current quarters by owners with new plans for the space, Greenbrier County’s Family Court soon will move into a building that recently housed medical offices and was previously a Sears store.
County commissioners agreed Tuesday to lease 2,700 square feet in the South Court Street building, which is now being remodeled.
In addition to providing sufficient space for the court, the building also features off-street parking, something Family Court’s current site does not have.
The agreed-upon rent is $12 per square foot, commission President Lowell Rose said.
While the rent will be reimbursed by the state court system, the commission will shoulder utility costs.
If plans proceed as currently outlined, however, the rental will not be long-term, as a hoped-for courthouse annex would include space for not just Family Court but Magistrate Court as well, Rose noted.
Tentative plans call for the county courthouse in Lewisburg to be remodeled, while maintaining its historic facade “as much as possible,” Rose said.
The three-story annex would be situated at the north end of the courthouse, occupying the lot where a county-owned Sears house is now and extending past the rear of that lot into space presently containing the old jailhouse.
Remodeling of the courthouse would include installation of a HVAC system and additional restrooms, a total upgrade of the electrical system and installation of a sprinkler system, Rose said.
There is still no firm budget for the proposed project, which is expected to be completed in three phases over a two-year period.
