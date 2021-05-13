Kendra S Goeddert of Lewisburg, who attends Greenbrier East High School, was named a U.S. Presidential Scholar on Thursday.
U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona announced the 57th class of scholars, which included two others from the state – Zara Zervos, John Marshall High School, Glen Dale, and Nicholas G Murphy, Parkersburg South High School.
Across the U.S., 161 high school seniors were named to the prestigious list for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.
“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” Cardona said in a press release. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence.
"Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams.”