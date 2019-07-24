LEWISBURG — Although figures haven’t been finalized, officials with the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) reported Tuesday that revenue for the just-concluded 2018-19 fiscal year was around 7 percent higher than the previous year.
CVB Treasurer Brad Tuckwiller presented documents — including the most recent external audit — to the Greenbrier County Commission in an effort, he said, to counter misinformation about the tourism bureau’s compliance with state regulations.
Commissioner Mike McClung has complained on several occasions that the CVB has failed to make regular financial reports to the commission.
But Tuckwiller noted that finances are discussed at monthly meetings held by the CVB’s board of directors. Not only are those meetings open to the public, but the commission holds a seat on the board, he said.
Tuckwiller said the assumption is that the commissioner who occupies that seat — currently Tammy Tincher — reports significant details from the CVB meeting back to the commission.
Annual revenue for the CVB totals just under $1 million, with roughly 70 percent coming from the county’s lodging tax (primarily from The Greenbrier resort) and 30 percent from Lewisburg’s lodging tax, Tuckwiller said. Lewisburg levies the maximum 6 percent tax — commonly referred to as a “bed tax” — on overnight stays at lodging establishments, while the county’s bed tax is 3 percent.
State law requires that government entities charging a bed tax remit at least half of the revenue received therefrom to a tourism bureau, in this case the Greenbrier County CVB. The CVB then markets the events, features and activities in the county and municipalities to potential visitors, thereby benefiting local merchants and generating future bed tax revenue.
Tuckwiller mentioned that the proliferation of the Airbnb trend, along with other alternatives to regular lodging establishments, puts the commercial hotels at a disadvantage because the informal lodgings typically don’t assess the bed tax. That creates an “un-level playing field” for the traditional hotels, and dams off part of the revenue stream that would otherwise flow into tourism-related endeavors supported by the county, cities and CVB, he said.
The CVB partners with The Greenbrier and other hotels in the county, as well as Greenbrier Valley Airport, the State Fair of West Virginia and other local attractions in its marketing effort.
Kara Dense, the CVB’s executive director, pointed out the importance of those partnerships to a joint market study that is now underway. The Greenbrier, State Fair and airport have all invested in the study, which is expected to be completed by this fall.
“We’re looking forward to getting the results and seeing what we may have overlooked,” Dense told The Register-Herald.
This is the first time a coalition of visitor-dependent businesses has pooled resources in this type of effort in the Greenbrier Valley, Dense said.
In addition to meeting with partners and stakeholders who have input to offer into the marketing study this week, the CVB also is playing a role in rolling out Lewisburg’s red carpet for buses filled with adult volunteers from the World Scout Jamboree which is being held only a couple of hours away at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County.
A bus is expected every day through next Wednesday, Dense said. After a 10 a.m. arrival and welcome, the visiting adults from around the world will have lunch in Lewisburg and then tour local attractions including Lost World Caverns and the Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company before returning to the Jamboree.
