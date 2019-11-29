The Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau is offering an Instagram Part Two workshop at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The event will be held in the Rahall Room of the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center in Lewisburg.
Ashton Harvey of Digital Relativity will focus on topics such as creating engaging content, advertising and expanding an audience, as well as offering a preview of changes business owners should expect in 2020.
Those interested in attending this workshop are asked to RSVP to info@greenbrierwv.com or 304-645-1000.
Tina Alvey