lewisburg — The Greenbrier County Courthouse will reopen to the public, with enforcement of limited capacity in individual offices, on Monday, May 18.
Making the announcement at Tuesday’s regular county commission meeting, Commissioner Tammy Tincher said people seeking entrance will be questioned at the door to ascertain their destination inside the courthouse. She urged people to call in advance to find out which office or offices they will need to visit to take care of their business, noting that most tasks can be completed either by telephone or online.
If capacity in a particular office has been reached, any additional courthouse visitors who need to access that office will have to wait outside the building until another person has exited the office in question in order to maintain appropriate social distancing, Tincher said.
Those seeking to enter the building will also be asked about their health and will have their temperature taken before being granted access.
Commission assistant Kelly Banton advised that no office in the courthouse can conduct vehicle registrations at this time. Registrations must be done either online or by mail.
When Commissioner Mike McClung remarked that the mail process is “not fast,” Banton suggested that online registration might be the better option, given that the customer receives a confirmation that can be presented when needed before a sticker and printed card are received.
l l l
County Clerk Robin Loudermilk announced that Tuesday, May 19, is the deadline for a voter to make changes in his or her registration prior to the June 9 primary election. That includes everything from a change of address or name to a change in political affiliation.
Commission President Lowell Rose said he had recently spoken with a constituent who had changed his registration to Independent following the last election. The man was upset to have received only a nonpartisan ballot by mail, rather than being asked which party’s ballot he wanted. Rose said the man hadn’t realized when he registered Independent he would no longer be able to vote for either major political party’s candidates in the primary.
Rose advised that person, and any other voters similarly confused, that they would need to register either as a Democrat or Republican in order to vote next month for candidates other than those running for nonpartisan board of education and judicial posts.
Loudermilk also pointed out that anyone who requests a mail-in (absentee) ballot, but later opts to vote in person instead will be voting a provisional ballot. Commissioners decide during the post-election canvassing process whether or not to count a provisional ballot; such ballots are considered on a case-by-case basis.
Limiting people who previously received an absentee ballot to vote in person only with a provisional ballot prevents one person from potentially voting twice in the election. If during the canvass, commissioners find that the voter did, in fact, cast his or her absentee ballot, the in-person provisional ballot would be disallowed and not counted.
Greenbrier County’s early in-person voting begins May 27 at the courthouse in Lewisburg and at the Rupert Community Building.
The main telephone number for the Greenbrier County Courthouse is 304-647-6689, where callers may listen to a detailed directory before selecting an extension. Individual office numbers are also listed on the county’s website (greenbriercounty.net) and in local telephone directories.
