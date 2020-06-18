Cathy Byers, 44, of Renick in Greenbrier County pled guilty to one count of wire fraud on Tuesday in federal court.
Byers faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on October 2.
“Ms. Byers betrayed the trust given to her by using the union’s bank account as her own to pay personal expenses. The union members’ hard earned money was her personal piggy bank,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.
Byers used her position as the treasurer of a local union to defraud the union of approximately $22,000, according to Stuart, by using the union’s bank card to make numerous purchases of personal items.
The Department of Labor, through its Office of Inspector General and Office of Labor Management Standards, conducted the investigation.