The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office has received information about a scam that is being conveyed to local people via email.
This ruse involves an individual or individuals emailing customers of Frontier Communications in an attempt to get banking information.
Posing as Frontier employees, the scammers advise customers to update their payment information before midnight.
Frontier Communications advised the Sheriff’s Office that the company does not send such emails.
Anyone tempted to comply when receiving questionable instructions from a utility company either by email or telephone should first contact the company directly to verify the request.