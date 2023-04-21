Greenbrier County schools invites the public to attend the Annual Showcase of the Arts on Friday, April 28, at Greenbrier East High School.
School district art and music teachers have collaborated to present this special event to celebrate the artistic talents of students.
The event will begin with a K-12 art exhibit in the Greenbrier East High School auxiliary gymnasium at 6 p.m. Musical performances, including middle and high school band and choir members, will follow the art show at 7 p.m. in the main gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.