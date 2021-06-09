The Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney's office has released the following grand jury indictments that were returned on June 1 and 2, 2021.
Adkins, Roger, 33, Alderson, delivery of a controlled substance, heroin (x2)
Alderman, Bradlee, 25, White Sulphur Springs, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Alderman, Bradlee, 25, White Sulphur Springs, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to delivery a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Starrett, James, 64, Fairmont, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to delivery a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Alderman, Bradlee, 25, White Sulphur Springs, delivery of a controlled substance, buprenorphine, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver controlled substances
Starrett, James, 64, Fairmont, delivery of a controlled substance, buprenorphine, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substances
Anderson, Arica, 35, Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x2)
Anderson, Arica, 35, Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Trout, Tabitha, 31, Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x2), conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x2)
Trout, Tabitha, 31, Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to delivery a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Neal, Ramona, 42, Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy
Boggs, Gabriella, 21, Glace, delivery of a controlled substance, adderall, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x3), conspiracy (x4)
Webb, Jarrett, 22, Sweet Springs Valley, delivery of a controlled substance, adderall, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x3), conspiracy (x4)
Boggs, Tara, 42, Glace, delivery of a controlled substance, adderall, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (3), conspiracy (x4)
Boswell, Shannon, 52, Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance, heroin (x2), delivery of a controlled substance, buprenorphine, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Breesawitz, Lyndsey, 29, White Sulphur Springs, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Hudson, Andrew, 30, Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Couch, Derrick, 35, Cabin Creek, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x3)
Eary, Eric, 35, White Sulphur Springs, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Maddy, Joshua, 30, Alderson, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school (x3)
Morgan, Jacob, 19, Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x2)
Morgan, Jacob, 19, Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to delivery a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Quinn, Ethan, 21, Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy
Quinn, Ethan, 21, Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, delivery of a controlled substance, heroin within 1000 feet of a school, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school
Palmer, Carrie, 44, White Sulphur Springs, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x5)
Palmer Carrie, 44, White Sulphur Springs, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Plumley, Bruce, 43, Pickaway, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Pulliam, John, 29, Rupert, delivery of a controlled substance, heroin (x2), delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (3), delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl
Ramos, Raymond, 39, White Sulphur Springs, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Walls, Charles Jr., 40, Hillsboro, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Warning, Roy, 28, Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school (x5)
Berry Charl-Lynne, 50, Charmco, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x6)
Flanagan, Ryan, 25, Wayside, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Flanagan, Denise, 53, Wayside, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy
Stone, Diane 36, Rupert, delivery of a controlled substance, buprenorphine (x2)
Snyder, Rebecca, 39, Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl, conspiracy to delivery a controlled substance, fentanyl
Forren, Joseph, 23, Williamsburg, delivery of a controlled substance, heroin, conspiracy
Snyder, Rebecca, 37, Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, delivery of a controlled substance, heroin, delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl
Flanagan, Ryan, 25, Wayside, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x2), delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school
Jenkins Wiley, Tiffani, 28, Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x3), delivery of a controlled substance, heroin (x2)
Lewis Avery, 46, Union, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine
Webb, Jarrett, 22, Sweet Springs Valley, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy
Boggs, Tara, 42, Glace, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy
Pence Ryan, 40, Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x2)
McClung, Bruce, 61, Qinwood, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine
McClung, Jonathan, 49, Rupert, murder
Ferguson, Robert, 59, Smoot, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, marijuana