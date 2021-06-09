The Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney's office has released the following grand jury indictments that were returned on June 1 and 2, 2021.

Adkins, Roger, 33, Alderson, delivery of a controlled substance, heroin (x2)

Alderman, Bradlee, 25, White Sulphur Springs, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Alderman, Bradlee, 25, White Sulphur Springs, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to delivery a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Starrett, James, 64, Fairmont, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to delivery a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Alderman, Bradlee, 25, White Sulphur Springs, delivery of a controlled substance, buprenorphine, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver controlled substances

Starrett, James, 64, Fairmont, delivery of a controlled substance, buprenorphine, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substances

Anderson, Arica, 35, Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x2)

Anderson, Arica, 35, Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Trout, Tabitha, 31, Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x2), conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x2)

Trout, Tabitha, 31, Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to delivery a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Neal, Ramona, 42, Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy

Boggs, Gabriella, 21, Glace, delivery of a controlled substance, adderall, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x3), conspiracy (x4)

Webb, Jarrett, 22, Sweet Springs Valley, delivery of a controlled substance, adderall, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x3), conspiracy (x4)

Boggs, Tara, 42, Glace, delivery of a controlled substance, adderall, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (3), conspiracy (x4)

Boswell, Shannon, 52, Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance, heroin (x2), delivery of a controlled substance, buprenorphine, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Breesawitz, Lyndsey, 29, White Sulphur Springs, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Hudson, Andrew, 30, Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Couch, Derrick, 35, Cabin Creek, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x3)

Eary, Eric, 35, White Sulphur Springs, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Maddy, Joshua, 30, Alderson, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school (x3)

Morgan, Jacob, 19, Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x2)

Morgan, Jacob, 19, Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to delivery a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Quinn, Ethan, 21, Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy

Quinn, Ethan, 21, Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, delivery of a controlled substance, heroin within 1000 feet of a school, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school

Palmer, Carrie, 44, White Sulphur Springs, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x5)

Palmer Carrie, 44, White Sulphur Springs, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Plumley, Bruce, 43, Pickaway, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Pulliam, John, 29, Rupert, delivery of a controlled substance, heroin (x2), delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (3), delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl

Ramos, Raymond, 39, White Sulphur Springs, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Walls, Charles Jr., 40, Hillsboro, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Warning, Roy, 28, Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school (x5)

Berry Charl-Lynne, 50, Charmco, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x6)

Flanagan, Ryan, 25, Wayside, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Flanagan, Denise, 53, Wayside, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy

Stone, Diane 36, Rupert, delivery of a controlled substance, buprenorphine (x2)

Snyder, Rebecca, 39, Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl, conspiracy to delivery a controlled substance, fentanyl

Forren, Joseph, 23, Williamsburg, delivery of a controlled substance, heroin, conspiracy

Snyder, Rebecca, 37, Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, delivery of a controlled substance, heroin, delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl

Flanagan, Ryan, 25, Wayside, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x2), delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school

Jenkins Wiley, Tiffani, 28, Lewisburg, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x3), delivery of a controlled substance, heroin (x2)

Lewis Avery, 46, Union, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine

Webb, Jarrett, 22, Sweet Springs Valley, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy

Boggs, Tara, 42, Glace, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, conspiracy

Pence Ryan, 40, Ronceverte, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (x2)

McClung, Bruce, 61, Qinwood, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine

McClung, Jonathan, 49, Rupert, murder

Ferguson, Robert, 59, Smoot, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, marijuana

