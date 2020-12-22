The Greenbrier County Commission closed out 2020 by accepting a $120,000 Homeland Security grant that will be used to purchase assorted equipment for the 911 Center.
Commission President Lowell Rose credited Emergency Management’s Paula Brown with writing the grant to obtain the funds, part of which will go to replace a light tower and emergency generator that was destroyed in an accident. The light tower is deployed to illuminate the entrance to the State Fairgrounds, among other uses, Rose said.
The grant will also fund a digital vehicle repeater system, technical rescue SAR equipment and an RRT HazMat unit.
In other business at Tuesday morning’s meeting, commissioners accepted the resignation of longtime Public Service District No. 2 member Gene Whisman and voted in his replacement, Curtis L. Crookshanks.
Commissioners also approved around $40,000 in White Sulphur Springs TIF (tax increment financing) funding to conduct a drone flyover survey of the area that will be affected by the Caldwell sanitary sewer and storm water project and to prepare the engineering design work for that project.
The planned adoption of a Covid-19 policy for county employees that was on the meeting’s agenda was postponed until next month. Rose said commissioners anticipate the federal government will make changes in the Family Leave Act early in 2021, which will have an impact on the county policy under consideration.
At the governing body’s next regular meeting, on Jan. 12, the members will elect a president for 2021 and set courthouse hours of operation and commission meeting dates and times for the new year.
