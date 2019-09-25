For the first time in its 230-year history, the U.S. Census next year will rely primarily on online filings to determine the number of people who make their home in this country.
The Constitution mandates that the U.S. conduct a count of its population once every 10 years, and participation by the populace is required by law. Data gathered by the census are used by business and industry, educators, grant makers and emergency agencies. Most crucially, those data are used to determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
Armed with that information and more, Debra Sizemore, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census, recently convinced the Greenbrier County Commission to form a Complete Count Committee. That committee, which will include between 12 and 20 members, will devise and implement strategies to ensure maximum participation by Greenbrier Countians in next year’s census.
“We don’t want to miss anybody,” Sizemore stated. “This is important.”
Training for the committee will be provided by the U.S. Census, Sizemore said.
Chaired by county Commissioner Tammy Tincher, the committee will “be the bridge” between the census and the people, Sizemore noted. Members will be charged with recruiting local workers to perform such tasks as identifying livable structures in the county, contacting residents who do not respond to the initial distribution of census questionnaires and helping those who require assistance in filling out the questionnaire for their household.
Sizemore said the census will need around 500 workers in Greenbrier County alone; most of those workers will earn $15 an hour.
Anticipating that the Complete Count Committee will include representatives from Greenbrier County’s municipalities and civic organizations, Sizemore said other strategies that the committee could employ include encouraging people to complete questionnaires electronically at public libraries and putting notices in water bills about the importance of the census to local communities.
The goal, Sizemore said, is to “count everybody once, only once, and in the right place.”
According to the federal website 2020census.gov, each household in the United States and the five permanently inhabited U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa) will be sent an invitation to respond to the census questionnaire either online, by phone or by mail.
The person filling out the census form for his or her household needs to provide information about everyone who is living there as of April 1, 2020. This includes anyone who lives and sleeps there most of the time.
The government website places special emphasis on counting young children, perhaps prompted by the estimation that as many as a million children were missed in the 2010 census, according to Sizemore.
That’s about five percent of all U.S. children. All children living in the home as of April 1, 2020 — regardless of kinship — and newborn babies who are still in the hospital as of that date should be counted.
Additional information about certain people — such as students, those displaced by disaster or those in health care facilities, shelters or prisons and correctional facilities — and how they should be counted can also be found on the website.
Many people in Greenbrier County were displaced by the 1,000-year flood that occurred in 2016, and Sizemore said the census should provide insight into just how many of those people left the area or the state.
With that loss of population, Sizemore said getting an accurate count of those who are left is even more important in order to retain essential funding for such needs as infrastructure, SNAP, WIC, Head Start, school construction and grants for nonprofits.
In addition, she noted, other residents of the flooded areas are still living with relatives or friends who may be reluctant to include them on the household’s census form, meaning they will not be counted.
“Wherever you’re sleeping on April 1 determines where you’ll be counted,” she said.
Sizemore emphasized that the Census Bureau and all census workers are prohibited by federal law from sharing the information gathered during the census with anyone, including other government agencies.
“Our employees take an oath to that effect,” she said. “The information remains confidential for 72 years after it’s collected.”
The data are used “only for statistical purposes,” according to 2020census.gov.
Questions that will be asked of all households include:
l How many people are living or staying at this home on April 1, 2020?
l Does the respondent own or rent this home?
l What is the sex of each person in the home?
l How old is each person in the home?
l What race is each person in the home?
l Who in the home is of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin?
l What is the relationship of each person in the home to the respondent?
Sizemore serves as the partnership specialist for a region that includes Greenbrier, Fayette, Monroe, Summers, Nicholas and Webster counties.
She welcomes opportunities to address civic organizations, faith-based groups and school groups about the upcoming census.
To schedule a talk, email debra.sizemore@2020census.gov or call 681-318-2129.
To apply for a 2020 census job, visit 2020census.gov/jobs to learn more, then click on “Apply Now.” Potential applicants can also call 855-562-2020 or use the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339 for TTY/ASCII to learn more or to obtain assistance.
