Greenbrier County farmer awarded for conservation practices

A farmer in Greenbrier County who raises cattle with the health of his land in mind has received 200 hours' use of a new John Deere tractor for being named the 2018 West Virginia Conservation Farm of the Year winner.
D. Frank Masters of Ronceverte was named the award winner last fall, and he now has use of the new John Deere tractor from Middletown Tractor Sales in Fairmont.
Masters was recognized during the Greenbrier Valley Conservation District’s awards banquet Sept. 26, at the state fairgrounds in Fairlea.
On his farm near Organ Cave, Masters has installed thousands of feet of pasture division fence and fencing around three ponds to exclude cattle and improve water quality.
He also manages nutrients that seep into the ground and water, has his soil tested and has passed on what he knows about farming and food to young farmers and chefs from The Greenbrier resort.
He’s built a high tunnel on his property to extend his growing season for crops.
The conservation practices Masters has implemented have helped to improve the quality of water that makes its way into underground cave systems on and around his farm.
Each year, the West Virginia Conservation Agency sponsors the statewide Conservation Farm of the Year competition. Those who are named finalists have demonstrated a commitment to conservation practices that protect soil, streams, grasses, wildlife and other resources. The Greenbrier Valley Conservation District is proud to be the home of the state winners from 2016, 2017, and 2018.
The winning farmer receives $1,000, a sign to display at the farm and 200 hours' use of the John Deere tractor.
Steve Cronin with Middletown Tractor Sales said he always looks forward to partnering with the West Virginia Conservation Farm of the Year winner.
“We’ve been working with the West Virginia Conservation Agency since 2006 and it’s always great to see what farms are doing to increase focus on conservation within their land and operations,” Cronin said.
Middletown Tractor Sales is West Virginia’s oldest John Deere dealership and has been serving its communities for almost 70 years. To learn more about the dealership, visit MiddletownTractor.com.