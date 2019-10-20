Greenbrier County farmer awarded for conservation practices

Submitted photoA farmer in Greenbrier County who raises cattle with the health of his land in mind has received 200 hours' use of a new John Deere tractor for being named the 2018 West Virginia Conservation Farm of the Year winner. From left: Timothy VanReenen (GVCD), Steve Cronin (Middletown Tractor Sales), Frank Masters (winning farmer), Norm Bailey (WVDA) and Brian Farkas (WVCA).