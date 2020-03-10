Greenbrier County Emergency Management director seeks additional funding

LEWISBURG — Five percent seems to be the magic number in Greenbrier County.
That’s the figure attached to the raises nearly all of the elected officials requested for their employees during budget presentations for the 2020-21 fiscal year at Tuesday morning's county commission meeting.
Most only asked for minimal bumps in their budgets, other than the outlay for pay increases and the attendant higher fringe benefit costs.
Diverging from the majority was Mike Honaker, who serves as the county’s director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a post that includes oversight of the 911 Center. He pleaded his case for funding to support an employee pay scale overhaul, as well as money for new radios and rental of office facilities and vehicle garaging at the Greenbrier Valley Airport.
“When I first started this job, the pay system was a train wreck,” he said.
One serious deficiency he found was a lack of a set starting wage for dispatchers. That has been addressed, Honaker said, by setting a rookie’s pay at $12 an hour, with a 50-cent bump upon successful completion of a probationary period.
But Honaker wants assurances from county commissioners that the adjustment in pay for newcomers won’t come at the expense of veteran dispatchers.
“I don’t want employees to lose money,” he said.
If his budget proposal is adopted by the commission, Honaker promised that he wouldn’t ask for anything else “for the next couple of years.”
He acknowledged that his agency was plagued with a lot of equipment breakdowns during the current fiscal year, many of which were connected to the eight radio communication towers owned and maintained by the county. Nearly every tower suffered generator and/or air conditioning system breakdowns, Honaker said, attributing the run of bad luck to the perils of aging equipment.
Honaker asked for an additional $19,900 in the budget for new radios, and to be allowed to hire an administrative assistant for Emergency Management, a position that he feels can be funded through a grant.
The biggest expenditure he requested was for the county to lease a building from the airport for Emergency Management’s use as a headquarters. That building would replace the agency’s current HQ — a 13-year-old doublewide trailer.
Honaker explained that the airport already allows his agency to park its $600,000 mobile command center at no charge in the building he’s interested in leasing. But he’s concerned that if the airport finds a paying tenant for the space, the mobile unit and a Sheriff’s Office vehicle that is specially equipped for evidence collection would be evicted. Both vehicles must be stored in an enclosed space, and no county-owned building can hold them.
The airport has quoted a lease price of $1,500 a month, plus utilities, that Honaker estimated would run around $500 per month. The building contains 6,000 square feet, he said, plenty of space to garage the vehicles and house six offices.
That additional space is particularly important now, he said, because of the influx of paperwork created by the flood of 2016. It shows no signs of abating; Honaker noted that every day five or six different people come to the Emergency Services office asking when their flood-destroyed homes will be rebuilt and seeking help in negotiating the labyrinthine RISE and HMGP programs.
“We ask for a lot, and we do a lot,” Honaker said. “We are just an agency that does not stop.”
The Greenbrier County Commission has not yet announced dates for budget talks. Those meetings will be open to the public.
