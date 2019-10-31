Greenbrier County CVB issues annual report

Sarah Glotfelty, with Smooth Ambler Spirits, hand signs a bootle of the company's Old Scout Single Barrel bourbon. According to the Greenbrier County's Convention and Visitors Bureau's annual report for 2018-19, a number of county businesses reliant on tourism have earned recognition for being among the “best” in their fields. Among those businesses is Smooth Ambler Spirits, named Best Craft Whiskey Distillery by USA Today and Best Distillery in WV Living’s “Best of West Virginia” competition. (Register-Herald file photo)