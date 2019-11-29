lewisburg — Greenbrier County’s public safety telecommunicators were honored with a proclamation issued by county commissioners this week.
Speakers at Tuesday evening’s commission meeting revealed that the county 911 Center fields between 25,000 and 30,000 calls each year.
Emergency Management and 911 director Mike Honaker said the high volume of calls naturally arises in a county that he described as “the crown jewel of the Mountain State.”
Visitors and the plethora of special events the county hosts are definitely a factor, he said.
In the year since taking on the emergency director job, Honaker said he has been quite impressed with the level of commitment exhibited by the county’s dedicated telecommunicators. It’s a 24/7 job that takes not only a physical toll on employees, but also an emotional one for these people who carry a responsibility to remain calm in the midst of crisis and, at times, tragedy.
“It truly is a sacrifice they make,” Honaker said. “I believe they are called to this profession.”
With Tuesday’s ceremony, Greenbrier became the 26th West Virginia county to publicly recognize telecommunicators, Honaker said.
In other business:
l Commissioners appointed Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White to serve on the Greenbrier County Board of Health. In addition to a long history of public service, White’s qualifications for the position include her ongoing work as a standardized patient at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
l Brian Belcher, newly hired manager of Greenbrier Valley Airport, briefly took the podium, praising the quality of the airport and its staff. He said he looks forward to working with local agencies toward common goals. “If we all work together, the sky’s the limit,” he said.
l Commissioners changed the time and date for the final meeting of 2019 because the usual date — the fourth Tuesday of the month — falls on Christmas Eve this year. Instead, that meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, at 10 a.m.
