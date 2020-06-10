Greenbrier County Commission president reflects on challenging campaign

Flush with victory one day after taking a big win in Tuesday’s Republican primary, Greenbrier County Commission President Lowell Rose reflected on the just-concluded campaign and made some predictions about November’s general election.
Unofficial ballot totals show Rose fending off challenger G Girlonza Scott’s bid to be the GOP’s nominee for the Eastern District’s commission seat. Rose received 62.11 percent of the vote.
Rose acknowledged that it is unusual for an incumbent to face opposition in the primary. But he said the party supported him.
“The Republican Executive Committee had nothing to do with getting G (Scott) to run,” he said. “I was ‘primaried’ by a fellow commissioner — Mike McClung. He went out hunting for somebody to run against me two years ago.”
Despite their mutual political party affiliation, Rose and McClung have clashed several times during that span, with Rose often siding with Commissioner Tammy Tincher — a Democrat — on issues ranging from support for the county’s animal shelter to last year’s shakeup in management at Greenbrier Valley Airport.
The result, Rose said, was that he ended up facing negative campaign tactics, largely based on what he called false information.
“I’ve never run a negative campaign,” Rose maintained. “I was upset with G Scott for doing it, but I wouldn’t do that to him. People don’t like negative campaigns. I think it backfired on him.”
Rose doesn’t believe his Democratic opponent in this fall’s general election — Democrat Dan Withrow of Ronceverte — will resort to similar tactics.
“Dan Withrow won’t sink that low,” Rose said.
He added, “I already know I have a lot of people who’ll vote for me in the fall — Republicans and Democrats. I think I’ll do better in the fall as far as the total number of votes.”
A building contractor by trade, Rose has laid out quite a blueprint for the county’s future.
First on his to-do list is completing a planned waterline extension to Alta. Reaching beyond the recently-completed Sam Black extension, the new project will extend public water service through the unincorporated communities of Clintonville, Alta and Asbury. Rose expects to finance the project through a Small Cities Block Grant or similar program.
Several TIF-funded projects are also among Rose’s priorities. They include addressing a sewer and drainage problem in Caldwell that has led to water pooling under people’s homes, as well as a plan to use the Tax Increment Financing funds to bring fiber optic broadband service to the entire county.
“Six more years should get most of those projects done,” Rose said, referring to the length of a commission term.
He also spoke about the proposed courthouse annex project, saying he had met with the architect who is working on a preliminary design and cost analysis for what is expected to be a $10 million endeavor.
The first phase of the project, which focuses on building onto the north end of the courthouse, is expected to take around a year to complete, with two additional phases pushing the total construction timetable to between two-and-a-half and three years, Rose said.
“We were $700,000 in the hole when I came into office six years ago,” he said. “Now, we have $1.5 to $2 million in our pocket. Of course, we have to keep some back in case of something unexpected happening.”
Overall, Rose said, “I feel pretty good going into the fall. Things are going good in the county.”
•••
Greenbrier County’s other contested races Tuesday found former Lewisburg Police Chief Tim Stover winning the Division 1 Magistrate post with 3,036 votes, and incumbent Mary Crickenberger Humphreys of Lewisburg holding onto her position on the Board of Education with 5,217 votes. Humphreys will be joined on the board by a fellow retired educator and former classmate, Richard Parker of Alderson, who garnered 3,554 votes.
All election results are unofficial until completion of a ballot canvass, set for March 15, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Vote totals are bound to change during the canvass.
Yet to be counted are late-arriving absentee ballots and provisional ballots cast by voters whose right to vote a regular ballot was called into question at their polling place. Among the reasons for challenging a ballot are an unrecorded change of address or name.
