LEWISBURG — In a largely symbolic move, Greenbrier County Commissioners have unanimously adopted what is being called a Second Amendment resolution.
By approving the measure on Tuesday, they join at least 13 other West Virginia counties in reaffirming support for not only the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which references “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms,” but also a section of the state constitution that asserts, “A person has the right to keep and bear Arms for the defense of self, family, home and state, and for lawful hunting and recreational use.”
The resolution was approved without discussion.
Commissioner Tammy Tincher served as the commission’s spokesperson in responding to several questions posed by a Register-Herald reporter after the vote.
Tincher noted that Greenbrier’s resolution was based on a similar document earlier approved by the Mercer County Commission. Mercer’s resolution and several other variations on the theme that have been adopted by other counties have been circulating in the state for several months, Tincher said.
She said she did not know the origin of the document upon which Greenbrier’s resolution was based, but added that both Mercer County’s prosecuting attorney and Patrick I. Via, Greenbrier’s prosecutor, signed off on its wording.
That wording does not include — as some related documents being floated in Virginia do — any outright proclamation that Greenbrier County is a Second Amendment Sanctuary, an arguably unconstitutional designation, according to a Washington Post analysis written earlier this year by Mary B. McCord, legal director of Georgetown University Law Center’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection. Sanctuary resolutions, which seek to establish jurisdictions where state gun laws deemed by local authorities to be unconstitutional won’t be enforced, McCord stated, “lack legal effect” to the extent they conflict with state law.
While Virginia lawmakers are tightening restrictions on guns, the West Virginia Legislature is pondering a Senate bill that would prohibit local laws that keep guns out of municipal buildings and a House bill that would roll back restrictions on public displays of firearms being sold.
West Virginia’s continuing expansion of gun rights prompted another question about Greenbrier County’s Second Amendment resolution. The resolution states that “certain legislation introduced in the 2020 session of the WV Legislature… could have the effect of infringing on the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear Arms.”
Asked about that statement, none of the three commissioners could cite a single bill moving forward in the current legislative session that is anti-gun and has a chance of passage.
Tincher remarked that all of West Virginia’s county commissioners take an oath to support the U.S. Constitution.
“We want to make sure we’re doing our duty as commissioners,” she said.
The Greenbrier resolution proclaims, “(T)he Greenbrier County Commission hereby declares its intent to oppose unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bear Arms through such legal means as may be expedient, including without limitation court action; and… the Greenbrier County Commission hereby stands in support of the ‘Second Amendment.’”
