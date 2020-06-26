A few vacancies still remain, but the Greenbrier County Commission filled most of the available seats on various boards, commissions and committees Tuesday.
Seven people were reappointed to continue in posts they already occupied. Agencies and those reappointed are:
l Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation — Steve Keadle
l Greenbrier County Planning Commission — Jeff Davis and Kevin Workman
l Greenbrier County Board of Zoning Appeals — Blaine Phillips
l Greenbrier County Arts and Recreation Committee — Melinda Workman and Donna Norman
l Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority — Mike Eltzroth
There were only two new appointees. They are:
l Greenbrier County Airport Authority — Jerry Cook
l Greenbrier County Board of Health — Lisa Redden
Every candidate nominated was approved unanimously.
One additional seat remains to be filled on the Planning Commission, the Arts and Recreation Committee and the Greenbrier County Farmland Protection Board. The Farmland Protection Board slot is expected to be filled during a special County Commission meeting Tuesday.
Email: talvey@register-herald.com