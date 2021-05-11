LEWISBURG — Only a month after taking a wait-and-see posture toward a request to form an ad hoc broadband council, Greenbrier County Commissioners decided to take the plunge.
But instead of forming their own separate committee or council, commissioners voted Tuesday to join a group that has already begun the task of collecting data on the state of internet service in the county.
Previously known as the Greater Greenbrier Covid-19 Task Force’s Broadband Enhancement subcommittee, this newly-named broadband council will serve as an advisory body to the county commission.
Representatives from the then-subcommittee pitched the idea of a county broadband council to commissioners in April, citing similar organizations in other nearby counties, but met with a mixed reaction.
While Commissioner Tammy Tincher supported the proposal from the outset, Commissioner Mike McClung was opposed. Commission President Lowell Rose said last month he needed more details to make an informed decision.
Tuesday’s ultimate 2-to-1 vote — with McClung remaining opposed — was to “join the Broadband Council for Greenbrier County,” not to form a new organization. Rose explained that the council had been “formed by local leaders.”
Membership includes the Greenbrier County Board of Education, Greenbrier Valley Airport, Rainelle Medical Center, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Robert C. Byrd Clinic, United Way of the Greenbrier Valley, the Meadow River Valley Association, Carnegie Hall, Countrymen Communications and various municipalities.
Following Tuesday’s vote, Stephen Baldwin, who is the West Virginia Senate minority leader and chairman of the local Covid-19 Task Force, said the newly-dubbed Greenbrier Broadband Council is finalizing a survey — which includes a speed test — to gauge internet availability in the county and, thereby, produce more accurate mapping than currently is available.
He said the federal broadband maps are inaccurate, and the state’s are “a little better.” While Greenbrier County’s broadband gaps are well known through anecdotal reports, the hard data to create maps to back up the general consensus must be gathered and compiled quickly if the county is to be able to compete for anticipated federal funding.
One possibility that may be under consideration is leveraging American Rescue Plan money — due to begin dropping into local coffers as early as this week — to obtain larger, competitive broadband grants that require matching funds. But it’s not clear, Baldwin said, if counties and cities will be permitted to use their American Rescue Plan money in such a manner, because the guidelines governing those expenditures have not been finalized.
Baldwin emphasized that plotting a course for broadband expansion in Greenbrier County — including how to finance it — will be up to the county commission. Those decisions won’t be made by the broadband council.
“We just want to provide the boots on the ground — gather the data, do the mapping, make sure the county commission has the information it needs to move forward quickly when the time comes,” Baldwin said.
