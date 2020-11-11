Greenbrier County Commissioners allocated another $5,000 Tuesday for remediation of drainage problems on the future site of the planned SportsPlex park.
That amount will be added to the $342,453 approved last month for the drainage project, according to commission President Lowell Rose.
Following Tuesday’s commission meeting, Rose told The Register-Herald that the adjustment in the cost of the drainage project was made as a result of changes in the remediation plan made at the behest of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
In September, the commission agreed to a consent order issued by the WVDEP under the Water Pollution Control Act. That consent order cited the commission for numerous violations of the water pollution control permits issued for the SportsPlex project.
According to the order, those violations included creating sediment deposits in the Greenbrier River and certain unnamed tributaries of the river, failing to properly operate and maintain systems intended to treat and control off-flow from the construction site, failing to reseed certain pond-side plots and failing to maintain records documenting inspections of erosion control devices and maintenance activities.
Sediment and solids that flowed from the SportsPlex site into the river and its tributaries were observed over a distance of nearly half-a-mile by WVDEP inspectors, the order indicated.
Under the terms of the consent order, the commission is required to submit a proposed plan of corrective action and a timetable for completion of achieving compliance with the water permit for the site. The remediation project whose funding largely was approved last month and finalized Tuesday will fulfill much, if not all, of the WVDEP’s requirements.
The agency is also assessing a civil administrative penalty of $109,150 against the county commission.
But Rose said the commission will end up paying only a portion of that fine. He said Terradon — the engineering firm employed by the county to oversee the SportsPlex project — will pay the bulk of the penalty. Terradon is a sister company to Kanawha Stone, which is now the project’s contractor.
“Terradon will pay us most of the fine,” Rose said. “They felt we weren’t advised properly on the infractions.”
Rose said the monetary penalty probably won’t be paid until late December or early January, adding that the commission does not yet know how much its share of the fine will be.
As for the corrective action to address the drainage issues, Rose said Terradon representatives met with the WVDEP to hash out the details.
“The money approved (Tuesday and last month) covered what DEP okayed,” Rose said. “We don’t need a new contract for that.”
He said early next year, the commission will consider the next step in developing the SportsPlex. One of the first tasks, he said, will be appointing a board to work on obtaining grants and investors for the project.
•••
Another construction project is expected to surge to the forefront of the commission’s attention as the new year begins. Commissioners have met with bond counsel and finance counsel in preparation for letting bids for construction of a courthouse annex and remodeling of the existing historic structure, Rose said.
He said by the middle or end of January, the old jail building behind the courthouse will be demolished and the Sears kit house to the north of the courthouse will either be demolished or moved to clear the way for construction of the annex. Bids could be awarded as early as March on what is anticipated to be a $10 million project, with construction of the annex commencing in April.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting:
• The commission authorized Rose to sign a resolution accepting Victims of Crimes Act grants once the paperwork is in hand. The prosecutor’s office will receive $47,680, and the sheriff’s office will receive $50,495 in grant funds.
• Commissioners voted to accept a Courthouse Security grant in the amount of $8,800. That money will go to purchase new equipment needed for the Greenbrier Family Court’s new location.
