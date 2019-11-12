LEWISBURG — Greenbrier County Commissioners approved several new courthouse hires on Tuesday but postponed action on an elected official’s plea for additional funds to retain experienced workers in her office.
Circuit Clerk Louvonne Arbuckle’s request for $12,000 for employee raises could not be acted upon because the issue was not on their meeting’s posted agenda, commissioners ruled. They did, however, approve a proposed new hire in the clerk’s office, one of three personnel additions that were on the agenda.
Arbuckle also asked the commission to consider funding starting salaries in her office at $25,000 each, a figure she said would make positions there more competitive with jobs in other courthouse offices and in the private sector.
She said she has lost three employees since the first of the year, all due to low pay. Especially discouraging, Arbuckle said, is that she’s losing experienced workers to other county offices.
Commission President Lowell Rose said he would examine her funding requests and possibly slot them on a future meeting agenda for consideration.
In addition to the new hire in the Circuit Clerk’s Office, commissioners approved a temporary part-time civil process server and a new law enforcement deputy in the Sheriff’s Office.
•••
Turning to personnel regulations, commissioners also approved a request by Office of Emergency Services (OES) director Mike Honaker for establishment of an outside employment disclosure policy for OES and the 911 Center.
Honaker said he has six or seven employees who already have outside employment. Those employees will not be affected by the new policy, he said, noting he has discussed the ramifications of the policy with his employees.
Outside employment won’t be prohibited across the board, Honaker emphasized, but he said certain employment situations — like working in a bar — could compromise or appear to compromise a public safety employee.
“You can’t work for a public safety agency and strip for Southern Exposure on Saturdays,” he said bluntly.
The new policy lines up with the existing Sheriff’s Office policy, Honaker said.
