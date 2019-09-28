The Greenbrier Autism Community (GAC) will host a free Community Resource Fair for Autism Friday, Oct. 4, at the Roland P. Sharp Alumni Center on the campus of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM).
GAC, which operates out of historic downtown Lewisburg, works to create a network of support, resources and education to those with autism. The resource fair will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., will be free, and is geared toward individuals on the autism spectrum, their families, friends and providers.
There will be information about health care, law enforcement, geo trackers, speech therapy and more. The event will also include a sensory room, sensory activities and a calming area.
GAC Board Member Joy Arbuckle said he is thrilled to help educate the community with this event.
“This resource fair is needed in our region," Arbuckle said. "We want everyone to know they are not alone and there are resources available. We hope everyone can join us."
The event is sponsored by GAC and WVSOM. For more information visit the Greenbrier Autism Community’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GreenbrierValleyAutismCommunity/.
"It is the ultimate goal of the Greenbrier Autism Community that children and adults with autism will be productive and accepted members in their community, and that they are celebrated for their contributions," a press release stated.
