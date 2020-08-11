Aided by their respective Planning and Development Councils, two Greenbrier Valley counties are moving forward with projects intended to close gaps in internet service.
Greenbrier County Commissioners gave the go-ahead nearly a year ago for the Region 4 Planning and Development Council to apply for $1 million in Small Cities Block Grant funds for a broadband project in the Quinwood/Sam Black area. That application recently yielded an award to the county of $584,000 for the project.
Region 4 executive director John Tuggle presented commissioners with extensive paperwork connected to the SCBG award at a Tuesday meeting at the courthouse in Lewisburg. Documents presented for the commissioners to sign included a resolution accepting the grant and a separate agreement for Region 4 to administer the grant at a cost of $39,445.
Last week, Monroe County officials also received good news on the grant front, with the announcement of a $50,059 award from the West Virginia Development Office.
The county will use that block grant to extend broadband service from a point just outside Union to the Audrina Mill, which processes the staves used to build the oak barrels manufactured by the West Virginia Great Barrel Company at Harts Run.
“He’s needing broadband service bad,” Monroe County Clerk Donald Evans said of the mill’s owner. “That mill is employing a lot of people. We’re excited about this project.”
Evans noted that the Region 1 Planning and Development Council helped shepherd the county’s grant application successfully through the process.
