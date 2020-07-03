The Greenbrier County Health Department has made a change in the format of its daily Facebook reports of Covid-19 activity, presenting a boxed list rather than the more informative
narrative that had been the department’s practice since the pandemic began.
According to Thursday’s data box, Greenbrier County now has seen a total of 65 confirmed cases, an increase of six in the past week. Wednesday’s total, however, was 67 confirmed cases. No explanation was offered for that overnight decrease.
Thursday’s box also added a reporting category — suspect cases, of which Greenbrier County has three.
Other data in Thursday’s box showed the county with 41 recovered, 26 current active cases, five hospitalized and one death.
After a 5 p.m. update on Thursday, the state’s Covid-19 Dashboard showed Greenbrier County with 60 cumulative confirmed cases, no probable cases, 38 recovered cases, 21 current active cases and one death.
State totals typically lag behind county data.