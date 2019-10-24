Now in its fourth month, the search for a new Greenbrier Valley Airport manager is nearing a conclusion, according to the Greenbrier County Commission’s representative on the airport’s governing board.
“The airport has a bright future,” Commissioner Tammy Tincher told The Register-Herald in a telephone interview Wednesday.
She said she expects the field of applicants for the manager’s position to be further narrowed “in the near future,” with a final selection on the horizon.
Tincher noted that once unqualified applicants were winnowed from the original pool, the list stood at between seven and 10 possible candidates. She and other members of the Greenbrier County Airport Authority have thus far interviewed three of those candidates.
“We’re trying to find the right fit for the job,” Tincher said.
The search for a new manager began after the authority fired manager Stephen Snyder in June. Snyder had held the post for a little over four years.
Once a new manager is hired and “becomes acclimated” to the job, Tincher said, the authority will consider that person’s input as hiring decisions are made for other key positions that are currently open or in the hands of an interim appointee.
“We have discussed this as a board,” Tincher said, “and we want the new manager to have input into these important decisions.”
The authority did, however, take action to appoint an acting manager of public safety and security when James Hylton unexpectedly announced his retirement from that crucial position, effective Oct. 13.
Randy Thomas, a lineman at the airport who Tincher said is experienced in both fire safety and security protocols, was named acting public safety and security manager four days after Hylton’s retirement. He has been approved for the post by the TSA (Transportation Security Administration), Tincher said, addressing concerns expressed by Snyder at Tuesday evening’s county commission meeting.
That job, along with the operations and maintenance manager position — which has been open for around a year, according to Snyder — are two posts that won’t be filled on a permanent basis until the new airport manager is in place, Tincher confirmed.
Martha Livesay is currently serving as the airport’s interim manager, as well as continuing her work as financial officer and human resources manager.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com