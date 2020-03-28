Great Barrel Company plans to resume production April 6

The West Virginia Great Barrel Company in White Sulphur Springs is continuing to take orders, although operations are temporarily idled, according to the company’s Facebook post on Wednesday.
“We are prioritizing the health and safety of our team members and community by giving our employees the week off to be at home with family and prevent the spread of illness while we put practices in place to ensure everyone’s safety and wellbeing when they return,” the post indicated.
Production is expected to resume April 6.
Other Greenbrier County updates of note include:
l The Greenbrier resort, which has ceased operations until April 17, has donated a quantity of fruits and vegetables to The Hub. The Hub operates a student-run café in Lewisburg that is feeding schoolchildren under a federal program during the coronavirus pandemic.
l Students are being asked not to return to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine next week when spring break ends. Classes will be provided online. The Lewisburg campus is now closed.
l MTA (Mountain Transit Authority) is continuing to run bus routes, as well as deliver groceries and take people to schools for meal pickup during the crisis. Those needing a ride or delivery in Greenbrier County may call 304-872-5872.
