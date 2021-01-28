The City of Beckley and the Partnership of African-American Churches (PAAC) is on a mission to get Black residents tested and vaccinated for Covid. Today and Saturday Covid tests will be administered at Heart of God Ministries at 1703 S. Kanawha St. from noon to 6 p.m.Testing is free for everyone in the community. Results will be available within 24 to 48 hours.
Heart of God Bishop Fred T. Simms encouraged the community to come and be tested. “I definitely believe testing and wearing a mask is important to us as we work toward a unified effort to reduce the number of cases in our community,” Simms said on Monday.
“Some of our problem that we have to deal with is a distrust concerning the vaccines and lack of information concerning the drugs and side effects from it. However, I believe as we continue to go forth with testing that we will receive both greater knowledge and education concerning the virus and the vaccines, and from that, we gain hope. Hope is the incentive to achievement and preventive to despair.”