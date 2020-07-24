Gov. Jim Justice recently announced that he has awarded $5.4 million in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program funds to 30 projects, including nearly $1.3 million split among eight different projects in southern West Virginia.
The funds will be used to assist local communities in the establishment and continued operation of community corrections programs.
The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody. These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
“I’ve said for a long time, we need to give our people in the criminal justice system pathways to be able to make meaningful changes in their lives so they can get back to being contributors to our society and our economy,” Gov. Justice said. “The Community Corrections Grant Program is so wonderful because it provides more of these pathways all across the state.
“I’m excited, beyond belief, to see all these great projects happen,” Justice continued. “They are truly going to make a world of difference.”
The projects awarded to county commissions in southern West Virginia are:
Fayette County – $110,500
Greenbrier County – $260,000
McDowell County – $125,000
Mercer County – $287,500
Nicholas County – $89,250
Raleigh County – $145,000
Summers and Monroe counties – $115,000
Wyoming County – $130,000