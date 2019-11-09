The United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, Inc. has awarded grants totaling $55,388 to several programs and ministries around West Virginia.
According to Foundation president, Jeff Taylor, the grants committee reviews applications and awards grants to help fund innovative programs that address acute needs in communities. At its October 21 meeting, the Foundation awarded grants for the following:
l Emmanuel United Methodist Church in White Sulfur Springs was approved for a $8,650 grant for facility upgrades necessary to provide a safe and secure location for drug and alcohol counseling.
l Ronceverte Charge of the United Methodist Church was approved for a $8,000 grant for their Shabach ministry.
l United Methodist Temple in Beckley is awarded a $2,880 grant to fund the purchase of materials to add accessibility ramps to three homes in their community.