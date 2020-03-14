Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that West Virginia has been awarded an additional $1 million in grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for continued debris removal in Greenbrier County due to catastrophic flooding in 2016.
“This additional funding is going to help the people of Greenbrier County access the resources they need to fully recover from the terrible flooding of 2016,” Justice said. “This money is going to bring property improvement and hope to these communities.”
This additional award is a result of a cost-share change from 75 percent to 90 percent for the catastrophic flooding West Virginia experienced in 2016.
This grant funding, in response to the June 2016 Presidential Disaster Declaration (FEMA-4273-DR-WV), is part of the Public Assistance Grant Program (PA). The purpose of PA is to support communities’ recovery from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure.
FEMA obligates funding for this project directly to the state. It is the state’s responsibility to ensure that the eligible subrecipient receives this award. Following the state’s review process and upon receipt of appropriate documentation, they will provide funds to the subrecipients on a reimbursable basis.