The University of Charleston (UC) has received a grant to provide scholarships to 12 of its students pursuing STEM degrees.
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the grant, totaling $648,409 to fund four-year scholarships to those students pursuing degrees in data science, computer science, biological sciences, chemistry, and dual biology-chemistry programs at UC.
The funding is being provided by the National Science Foundation (NSF), and the project is entitled Scholars Program for Environmental Challenges. It’s under the direction of UC Professors Aida E. Jimenez-Esquilin, David L. Haas, Juliana Serafin, and Mark B. Watson.
“Getting this award is evidence of the fine quality of the faculty at UC and our hard work and commitment to our students and our mission,” Aida E. Jimenez-Esquilin, UC Biology Program Director, said.
“This grant will allow us to give the quality education characteristic of UC to a number of talented and deserving West Virginia students. The program goes above providing financial aid, it will emphasize long-term mentoring through their time at UC and beyond in a wealth of activities aimed to develop their science identity.”
Capito called the scholarships, “an amazing gift for 12 lucky and deserving UC students.
“West Virginia is always looking to attract talented students, particularly in STEM fields,” Capito said. “As our state works toward a more robust STEM workforce, seeing UC’s programs align with NSF’s greater goal of preparing that future workforce is encouraging and shows the promise of West Virginia in contributing more to a 21st-century economy.”
Manchin said STEM careers are essential to the 21st-century economy, and we must prioritize scholarships and funding for STEM education.
“I have no doubt that these students will receive a world-class education at the University of Charleston and hopefully stay in our state to help move our economy and workforce forward,” Manchin said.
