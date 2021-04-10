A Mount Carbon man tackled some recent chores with illegally-appropriated equipment, law enforcement officials allege.
Adam Neil Jones, 42, faces felony theft charges in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley. On Thursday, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies were notified of a theft call in Mount Carbon, as an individual was accused of taking a $40,000 excavator from a construction staging area and driving it to his home. The man was actually using the machine when a deputy arrived to investigate, a press release from Fridley indicated.
Jones was arrested and charged with grand larceny.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or through "Fayette County Sheriff's Department" on Facebook, or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.