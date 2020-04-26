Like many young boys in the 1940s and ‘50s, Beckley native George Arnold dreamed of becoming a cowboy.
That’s a byproduct, he says, of Saturday afternoons with Gene Autry and Roy Rogers.
“Boys and girls my age grew up going to Saturday afternoon matinees of B-grade westerns,” he says, mentioning Autry, Rogers and big-screen heroes like The Lone Ranger, Tex Ritter and Lash LaRue.
As he and his friends grew into teens, their western stars aged as well and they began watching John Wayne, John Ford, Clint Eastwood and Jimmy Stewart battle the bad guys.
And eventually Arnold realized he probably wouldn’t become a cowboy after all.
“I found out they didn’t really need cowboys anymore,” he says, with a laugh.
But though his love for the genre remained, he never expected he would one day publish a novel, writing about the very subject that captured his imagination nearly 70 years ago.
l l l
Arnold first discovered a different style of writing when he was hired by his hometown newspaper The Raleigh Register in 1958.
It actually took a few months before Arnold, who was also attending Beckley College full-time, began working as a sportswriter.
“The Cincinnati Enquirer had just bought a new press and Beckley bought their press,” he explains. “They shipped it in parts and needed it cleaned because it was covered in grime. So, for the first three or four months, I cleaned the grime off.”
Arnold made minimum wage — $1 an hour — but it was enough to allow him to pay his tuition while living at home.
And because he learned to type in school, he was soon given the opportunity to write sports.
After graduating with an associate’s degree in education in 1960, Arnold moved to Huntington, where he worked for The Herald Dispatch while earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Marshall University.
Following a three-year teaching stint at the old Stoco High School in Raleigh County, Arnold returned again to Huntington, where, for the next 36 years, he served as an instructor and then as a professor in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Arnold might not have written a novel during those 36 years, but he did, as generations of Marshall journalism graduates can attest, write a book.
He was teaching a reporting class when he says he realized students needed a little extra help with grammar and punctuation.
“I can still remember saying, ‘Put a comma after an introductory dependent clause,’” he recalls, “And I would say, ‘OK, that takes care of that.’ And the next set of papers I would see the same mistake.
“Then finally it dawned on me, you can’t put a comma after an introductory dependent clause if you don’t know what an introductory dependent clause is. And they didn’t.”
So after years of spending half of a reporting class teaching grammar and punctuation before turning his attention to actual reporting, Arnold requested a new class — JMC 100, the Fundamentals of Journalistic English.
“It was a freshman level class,” he says. “Everyone was required to take it, but you could test out of it with a 77 percent, which was the lowest you could get in my class and get a C.”
Very few tested out.
Arnold — by then Dr. Arnold — taught using handouts until 1995, when textbook company Brown and Benchmark offered to publish his grammar book.
“Media Writer’s Handbook,” now in its seventh edition, has been used in more than 300 colleges and universities in the United States and abroad.
“We had a student who wrote me a letter and he said, ‘The only book I didn’t resent having to buy was your book,’” Arnold says. “And that’s how I found out that my book at that time was required in the master’s program at Columbia University, which is one of the best master’s programs in the country.”
McGraw-Hill most recently published the text, but Arnold asked for the rights back for the seventh edition because he was unhappy with the nearly $100 price tag.
Because he self-published, the current edition is available on Amazon for $22.
“The price was so high it was just embarrassing,” he says of his reason for self-publishing.
The book and that freshman introductory course are two things of which Arnold says he’s most proud.
“Many students resented taking that class,” he says, explaining they’d made good grades in high school and felt they didn’t need it. “Now, what I like, years and years later, some of them tell me it was their favorite class they took.
“So I think I did more good teaching that freshman class than any other class I ever taught.”
• • •
When Arnold retired from Marshall in 2004, he was gifted with a rendering declaring him a “Grammar God.”
He says he’s always been confident in his academic and journalistic writing — in the nuts and bolts of grammar and punctuation.
That might be why he never considered writing anything beyond a textbook.
And for the first several years of his retirement, he was focused on enjoying his newly discovered freedom, as he and his siblings, all retired in Lancaster, S.C., spent time traveling.
Finally, however, he says he was inspired by his brother-in-law, a retired art teacher who enjoys making clay figurines.
“I told my sister I wish I could do something like that, but I don’t have any talent,” he says, laughing.
In 2013, just after Christmas when he and his siblings drove by a Christmas tree lot, one comment put the wheels in motion.
“I said I’d always felt sorry for the trees and told them I’ve got an ending for a short story if somebody would write it,” he recalls. “And my sister Patty said, ‘You know how to write. Why don’t you write it?’”
He explained the difference between creative writing and journalistic writing and told his sister he didn’t think he could do that.
But he tried it anyway, writing “One Minute Past Christmas.”
He soon wrote a second short story.
This time, he revisited his youth and created “The Reluctant Gunfighter.”
Six months later he wrote a second part, and four years later he used both stories to form his first novel “Wyandotte Bound.”
“I didn’t know how to write a novel,” Arnold says of the process. “I just sat down and wrote. I wrote from the beginning to the end without any plan or ending.
“Then I copy edited the heck out of it.”
He says all of the fears he had went out the door once he gave himself permission to be creative and break the rules of journalism that require a writer to stick to the facts.
“I just wrote at my own pace and it was fun,” he says. “In journalistic writing there’s always a deadline and so much pressure. Everyone is your critic. If you make a mistake, your whole world seizes, but this was pure fun.”
Arnold describes the book as an “unconventional western because it includes not only gunfighting and cattle rustling but also complicated philosophical issues involving good versus evil and making heart-wrenching decisions between a comfortable and secure lifestyle and the unpredictability of passionate love.”
Although he says it’s a more “sophisticated” western, his dedication speaks directly to Beckley’s Palace Theater, where he, his siblings and his friends spent their youth watching westerns.
“I loved, loved, loved the Palace Theater,” he says. “And the Palace Theater existed all over the United States. It wasn’t just West Virginia. Kids all over the United States were watching those B-grade westerns on Saturday afternoons in every town and every city back then.”
Arnold might never have intended to write a novel, but he’s already completed his second. He received a traditional publishing contract for both “Wyandotte Bound” and the upcoming “Mrs. Kimble’s Mansion.”
He’s also joined social media — with the help of his granddaughter Britney — something else he said he’d never do.
“If you read my post on Facebook, it said I am shamelessly hawking books,” he says, explaining he joined social media at his publisher’s request.
But though he didn’t want to join, he’s found he’s enjoying himself.
“I had no idea I would hear from so many students,” he says.
And he’s even making writing suggestions.
One of his more recent posts suggested people use quarantine to write about themselves as a keepsake for their loved ones.
“I got more than 100 likes and 50 comments,” he says. “I am absolutely astounded. I thought half a dozen people might like it or send me a note, but more than 100 people did.
“And I thought, ‘Boy, this Facebook’s got power.’”
He’s hoping the 576 friends on his personal page and the 251 followers on his author page will translate into book sales in the near future.
The newest edition of “Media Writer’s Handbook” is Arnold’s last as he will hand over the reins to former student Dr. Vaughn Rhudy — the only person he says found an error in the editing process of the first edition.
“I know he’ll do a great job,” he says.
And though he won’t write another edition himself, Arnold says he will keep writing.
“The easiest thing for me to do is to write another western, but I’d like to challenge myself writing a fourth one (book) that’s different,” he says. “So I don’t know what I’ll write yet. But I’ll find something.”
And just as he did, he encourages others to step outside their comfort zone and try something new.
“If someone has been mulling over in their minds something to do and they’re afraid, they should take the chance,” he says. “You’ll never know if you don’t try.”
• • •
