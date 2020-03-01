Graduation rates at West Virginia University continue to be on the rise for every cohort of students, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed reported to the Board of Governors Friday.
Reed reported in addition to an increase in freshman retention, WVU is also seeing improvement in student persistence and graduation. She added the four-year graduation rate of the 2013 cohort is up from 54 percent to 56 percent, and the six-year rate is up from 59 percent to 60 percent.
Reed said while the numbers are still not ideal, it is a marked improvement and is two percentage points above the national average for public institutions.
“Even better news is that, last year, the 2015 cohort who graduated in four years did so at a rate of 43.6 percent, which demonstrates a positive steady increase from previous cohorts,” Reed said.
WVU continues to do its best in retaining students as well, and Reed updated the Board of Governors on those efforts Friday. Michelle Paden, the coordinator of First-Generation Initiatives — an initiative to assist first-generation college students on their education journey, talked about pre-psychology student Cole Anderson from McDowell County, who takes part in the program.
Email: jnelson@register-herald.com;
follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH