The Raleigh County Schools Student Feeding Program is set to begin today, to help students get the nutrition they need amid the school closure due to coronavirus COVID-19.
Every single school in Raleigh County will be offering a drive-through parent pick-up "Grab & Go Breakfast and Lunch" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily in front of each school. Students will receive lunch for the day and breakfast for the next morning.
To be eligible for "Grab & Go Breakfast and Lunch," students must be present and enrolled in Raleigh County in grades Pre-K—12.
"We are in the process of working out the logistics to deliver food to designated sites in the communities of Raleigh County," a press release stated. "Once we have secured site locations we will update you with a delivery schedule.
"This situation is ever-changing, as Superintendent of Schools David Price receives information he will be providing updates via social media, county website, and SchoolMessenger phone notifications."
— Jordan Hatfield