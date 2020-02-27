FAIRLEA — Relying on an anticipated cash infusion of up to $2 million from the state, developers of the long-awaited Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center (GVAC) have announced the 22,400-square-foot facility will open in the summer of 2021.
That final $2 million piece of the puzzle will snap into place when — and if — the West Virginia Infrastructure Jobs Development Council votes to approve Gov. Jim Justice’s request for the funding. Justice is confident that affirmative vote will happen “very, very quickly,” he told The Register-Herald at a Wednesday announcement about the funding at the State Fairgrounds.
The governor said the GVAC will bring with it “the benefits of wellness, prosperity and economic growth.”
Fundraising for the project has been ongoing for two years. According to figures provided at Wednesday’s event, more than 330 donors and supporters, representing around 1,100 people, have contributed to the project. Organizers had raised around $4 million prior to the governor’s announcement about the forthcoming $2 million addition.
“I’m proud beyond belief to be able to help get this thing across the finish line to where we will be able to finally get shovels in the dirt and start working on this project,” Justice said in a media release issued following the event at the fairgrounds. “So many people have given their time and their talent — not to mention money out of their own pocket — to make this happen. It’s been a long time coming. Today is really a wonderful day.”
Also speaking at the event was architect and designer TAG Galyean, who is president of the GVAC’s board. He has also been the guiding force behind the aquatic center since its beginnings as a student project at Greenbrier East High School almost five years ago.
“This will make our community a more desirable place to live,” Galyean predicted.
“As we think about economic development in West Virginia, it’s clear to me businesses want to locate where people want to live,” he said, noting that is a reversal from the way it used to be, when he and others had to relocate to where the jobs were.
“The world has changed,” he said.
The aquatic facility will be constructed on five acres of land in Fairlea owned by the State Fair of West Virginia, which is leasing the parcel adjacent to its gravel parking lot to the GVAC for $100 a year for the next 90 years, according to Galyean.
The design includes three swimming pools, cardio exercise room, senior club room, activity room, classroom, a kitchen, locker rooms; a splash dish for children and an outdoor concession stand.
Swim teams from Greenbrier and Monroe county high schools are expected to make good use of the facility’s competition pool, Galyean said in an interview after the event. He even held out the possibility that the counties’ middle schools might also field swim teams.
He said he has also spoken with the boards of education in both counties about possibly offering swim lessons and water safety classes for elementary students, as well.
And he expects “small-scale” tournaments to be staged in the facility, which will also boast 6,000 square feet of open terrace, 3,300 square feet of covered terrace and a paved parking area that will hold up to 50 vehicles.
“It’s a great location,” Galyean said. “It’s within walking distance to Greenbrier East, the (Eastern Greenbrier) middle school and the hospital (Greenbrier Valley Medical Center).”
The timetable for the project calls for site preparation to commence May 1, with steel arriving in July. Galyean expects the building to be under roof sometime in November (“in time for Thanksgiving”). The pools will open in the summer of 2021, he said.
The governor’s media release about the GVAC notes that the project was initiated by a group of Greenbrier East architecture, engineering and business students. They came up with the concept and business model under the direction of Galyean and engineering instructor Kevin Warfield.
“It’s even more special to think that this idea that we’re about to put into action was dreamed up in one of our classrooms by a group of ambitious, intelligent and committed students who had an idea to make their community a better place,” Justice said in the release.
“With this project, we are showing that anyone can play a role in making their hometown a little bit better. And I hope that people all across West Virginia see what we’re doing here and start to come up with their own ideas for goodness where they live.”
