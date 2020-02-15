Three days after a girls basketball game between rivals Woodrow Wilson High School and Greenbrier East, Gov. Jim Justice says he regrets calling Woodrow Wilson’s Lady Flying Eagles “thugs.”
“First of all, I love these kids from Beckley — just as much as I love kids anywhere,” Justice said. “I love all our kids throughout our state.”
He said he regrets that he spoke in a heated moment. He particularly regrets that he used the word “thugs” because he later learned that the word is interpreted by some, especially younger people, to be a racial insult.
During the game, a Woodrow assistant coach and a father of one of the East players got into a confrontation near the stands. After a Flying Eagles assistant coach was pushed to the floor by a state police officer and handcuffed, and after Woodrow’s head coach pulled his team off the court for safety’s sake, the officials suspended the game. Immediately after, Justice talked to a reporter for The Register-Herald.
“They’re a bunch of thugs,” Justice said. “The whole team left the bench, the coach is in a fight, they walked off the floor, they called the game.”
Some interpret the word “thug” to be street slang aimed at black Americans.
Justice told The Register-Herald on Tuesday night that he wanted to set the record straight on his intended use of the word.
“It would be a stretch, beyond belief, for someone to try to make something racial out of this,” the governor said. “At the end of the day, you’ve got an out-of-control basketball team, white and black kids.”
Greenbrier East’s student body is 89 percent white and 5 percent black, according to state enrollment numbers. Woodrow Wilson High School has a student body that is 72 percent white and 19 percent black.
Justice reiterated in a Friday night interview with The Register-Herald, “There’s no chance on the planet, no chance in the world, that there’s one thread of me that has any racial bias. There’s also no chance that there’s a thread of me that had one clue that anybody would take offense to ‘thugs.’”
But on Wednesday, Justice had issued a press release, doubling down in his own defense.
“My definition of a thug is clear – it means violence, bullying, and disorderly conduct. And we, as West Virginians, should have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior. Anyone that would accuse me of making a racial slur is totally absurd.”
In Justice’s generation, he explained Friday night, the word “thug” was associated with violent behavior. He explained that pandemonium had broken loose at the Tuesday game and that he had spoken in the heat of the moment to describe inappropriate behavior by student athletes and coaches.
Justice said he is disappointed that he was not questioned on his understanding of his word choice, prior to being quoted for publication.
“Why in the world would we cause so much pain to black families?” he asked. “Why would we do such a thing? Good gracious. I cannot imagine.
“This is only going to continue to tear the scab off, and tear the scab off, and it’s just going to hurt kids. It’s absolutely throwing gasoline on a fire,” he said.
Several legislators across the political aisle have called for Justice to issue an apology.
Barbara Charles, president of the Raleigh County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) had suggested on Wednesday that Justice meet with the student athletes from both sides, in an effort to hear from students and to promote healing as governor.
Justice said Friday that he is open to the idea.
“I would, gladly, at any time, meet with the Woodrow kids, meet with both teams, try to do anything I could to make things better,” said Justice. “That’s the only reason I’m in this job.”
He said Friday that the behavior on Tuesday night was unacceptable in high school sports and that he does not want students to lose sight of that message because he spoke in a heated moment and made a statement for which he would later have to apologize.
“What is wrong is, we had violence, and we had bullying, and we had disorder, and we don’t need that,” he said.
He said the uproar created by his calling the Woodrow Wilson team “a bunch of thugs” ended up deflecting from a message that he still wants student athletes to understand.
“The simple fact is, we’ve got to do better,” said Justice. “We can’t have coaches arrested.
“We can’t have student athletes fighting the police. We can’t have violence and bullying. We can’t have that stuff. We just can’t. “
Justice lived in Beckley “most all of my life” and graduated from Woodrow Wilson as did his wife, Kathy, and his son, Jay.
“The net-net of this whole thing is just this simple: for us to be in an all-out fight at a high school girls basketball game, and I know that’s bad for Woodrow kids. It’s bad for our kids.
“It’s bad for all the community and people in the stands. There’s no place for that.
“I, as your governor, am not going to sit idly by and say, ‘That’s OK. Don’t say anything about it.’
“When you’ve got student athletes fighting with police, and you’ve got an assistant coach that’s handcuffed, on the floor, you’ve got a problem.
“These kids are just as precious as any kids, and we need to try to do something about it.”