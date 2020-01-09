Gov. Jim Justice vowed in his State of the State address on Wednesday to bring a breath of new life to the Upper Kanawha Valley with the creation of a second branch of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy to be located in Montgomery.
“Let me switch channels again to the National Guard,” the governor said during his address.
“The National Guard and the Challenge Academy, stuff that they’re doing is off the chart. Now, they’ve graduated 4,663 kids. If you haven’t ever been, you need to go. It is amazing. It is truly absolutely amazing. …
“We have also now in working with the Guard and in working with our budget in every way, we've now found the dollars, without increasing our budget, we've now found the dollars to be able to start the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Montgomery at West Virginia Tech,” Justice said.
Del. Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, who represents the Upper Kanawha Valley in the House of Delegates, told WV MetroNews Wednesday night that such a move would be a welcome one.
“We have dormitory space there,” he said. “BridgeValley (Community and Technical College) has done a good job of utilizing a number of the buildings. There is some sense that we’ll have some economic development in Montgomery. It’s very desperate there.”
That desperation first reared its head when West Virginia University announced in 2015 the move of WVU Tech to Beckley.
For 120 years, Montgomery boasted a school of higher education. From 1895 at its founding as the Montgomery Preparatory School until 2015 when the announcement was made regarding the move to Beckley, the college served as an economic and educational base for the economy and the citizens of the Upper Kanawha Valley.
The school originally was a preparatory school for West Virginia University, but was separated from the university in 1917, eventually becoming an institution of higher learning among national leaders in the fields of engineering and printing.
Because of declining enrollment, the college once again came under the university’s purview in 1996 when it was named a regional campus of WVU.
UKV citizens and local lawmakers fought unsuccessfully against that move and later against the removal of Tech from Montgomery.
Since that time, BridgeValley Community & Technical College, which can trace its history to 1966 as the community college of West Virginia Institute of Technology, has taken control of some of the vacant buildings on what is still known to local residents as “the Tech campus.”
BridgeValley, now a stand-alone CTC with a second campus in South Charleston, uses the former Leonard C. Nelson Engineering Building and the Engineering Lab building, the Maintenance Building, Westmoreland Hall and recently was approved by the Board of Governors to move forward with plans to update and make use of Ratliff Hall, a former dormitory, according to Alicia Syner, special assistant to the president. BridgeValley’s original home base, which is in full use for offices and classrooms, is Davis Hall.
Other plans for the campus have proved short-lived or entirely fallen through.
The West Virginia Division of Corrections hosted its training academy in Maclin Hall at WVU Tech in Montgomery for several years beginning in the mid-1990s, but it has now found a permanent home at Glenville State College after also operating in two other locations within the state.
In his 2017 State of the State address, the governor welcomed KVC Health Systems to the state and the Upper Kanawha Valley.
“There’s another group here; it’s called KVC Health Systems. And there is a CEO that’s a national CEO. His name is Jason Hooper. And let me tell you what they’re doing,” the governor said.
“They’re going to bring a college basically for foster kids to Montgomery. A place that really needs us, needs our jobs, needs hope. The great Gordon Gee of WVU has been terribly instrumental in this,” Justice said.
The campus, officially named “Riverbend, Center for Supporting Higher Education,” took over several of the former WVU Tech buildings in July 2017, but by March 2019 had abandoned its plans to develop the 118-acre campus.
“While KVC hoped to launch its pilot program on the former West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) campus in Montgomery, it has made the difficult decision to discontinue that effort,” officials announced in a press release at the time.
“Verbal support for the project is exceptionally high, however there is a need for greater public and private financial support to successfully launch the initiative. In good faith, KVC has maintained the property for more than a year, but capital improvements and repairs required on the campus have exacerbated the financial need for start-up.”
The same financial need will face the National Guard if the Legislature gives approval to the MCA location in Montgomery.
In the budget bill introduced on Jan. 8 as Senate Bill 150, a total of close to $5 million is requested for the MCA. “From the above appropriation and other state and federal funding,” the bill states, “the Adjutant General shall provide an amount not less than $4,800,000 to the Mountaineer Challenge Academy to meet anticipated program demand.”
Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, who also represents the area, said Thursday that he was happy to hear the governor mention opening a new branch of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy. As a former Board of Education member, he’s had personal dealings with the academy and knows its worth.
“As a county Board of Ed member, we sent several young people to the Challenge Academy. For students who needed a high level of discipline or a new environment, it was very successful in setting them on a positive path,” he said.
According to its website, the academy focuses on eight core components with its cadets: academic excellence, life coping skills, job skills, health and hygiene, responsible citizenship, service to the community, leadership/followership and physical fitness.
In academic excellence, for example, classroom studies are designed “to enhance the cadet’s educational skills and instill a desire to continue self-improvement throughout their lifetime.” Studies include the five basic areas included on the high school equivalency certificate test: math, science, social studies, language arts and literature.
“So I support the Challenge Academy and am thrilled it looks like it will finally expand to Fayette County,” Baldwin said. “I’ve spoken with community leaders and National Guard leaders about such a move for two years. It was a matter of finding the money.
“Now, the governor wants to provide that money so we thank him,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin stressed that the Legislature must approve the action, but said it’s also evident the need is real in the UKV for such a development.
“The UKV has received hit after hit from WVU leaving to government offices leaving to businesses having to close. This will help. It will bring a new employer to the region,” he said.
“Families will travel there every weekend to visit their students. The students will live and work in the community and perhaps find a place they want to call home. At minimum, they will find a place that helps set them on the right path, and they will want to give back.
“The National Guard also brings tremendous resources. I know they will find a warm community where they will want to be a part of good things. So I hope this is a positive development for the UKV and Montgomery for community pride, morale, employment and economic development,” he said.
