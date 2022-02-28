Russian liquor was removed from shelves in West Virginia following an executive order Monday from Gov. Jim Justice in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
As part of the executive order, Justice directed the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (ABCA) to cease the purchase and sale of all Russian produced liquor until further notice.
He also requested that the West Virginia Retailers Association remove Russian liquor from their shelves and not sell the products until further notice.
West Virginia currently distributes four brands of Russian liquor: Russian Standard, Beluga Vodka, Moskovskaya and Hammer & Sickle Russian Vodka.
Christopher Taylor, a stocker and cashier at Godfathers Liquor in Beckley, said the store only stocked Moskovskaya and Hammer and Beluga Vodka, which they removed from their shelves in the afternoon after finding out about the executive order.
Taylor said the process for doing so was rather quick and easy as they rarely stock or sell those brands.
“It's not really going to affect us too much,” he said.
While the Russian wage war in Ukraine may seem as if it’s happening a whole world away, Taylor said he’s happy to see Justice taking a stand in some way against Russia.
“What Russia is doing right now is unacceptable,” he said. “If this is going to affect them in a negative way, then I greatly appreciate the governor doing that. Every step helps.”
In Monday’s executive order, Justice also directed the WVABCA Commissioner to order and make Ukrainian made liquor brands available for purchase by licensed retail liquor outlets depending on their availability.
The WVABCA estimates that there are approximately 73 cases of Russian liquor in the State’s warehouse.
All other brands of liquor that are sold in West Virginia, including those branded with Russian names for marketing purposes, are purchased from distilleries not located in Russia.