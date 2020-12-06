CHARLESTON, WV – In support of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and in accordance with President Donald J. Trump’s proclamation, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff for the entire day of Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, to honor the 2,334 servicemen and servicewomen who died as a result of the attack on U.S. military forces in Hawaii and the 1,143 more who were wounded in the attack.
The official proclamation will be available on the Governor's website on Monday morning.
- Governor's Office
