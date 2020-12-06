Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home this year amid virus

AP PhotoMickey Ganitch holds up a model of the USS Pennsylvania and points to where he served as a lookout during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020. The 101-year-old has traveled to Hawaii for the anniversary of the attack almost every year of the past 15 to remember those killed. But this year, nearly eight decades after the bombing that launched the U.S. into World War II, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing him to observe the moment from afar in California. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

 Eric Risberg

CHARLESTON, WV – In support of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and in accordance with President Donald J. Trump’s proclamation, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff for the entire day of Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, to honor the 2,334 servicemen and servicewomen who died as a result of the attack on U.S. military forces in Hawaii and the 1,143 more who were wounded in the attack. 

The official proclamation will be available on the Governor's website on Monday morning.

