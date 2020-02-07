In the aftermath of heavy rains on Thursday that flooded roadways and low-lying areas, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency Friday evening in seven counties throughout southern West Virginia.
The affected counties are Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier, Wyoming, Logan, McDowell and Monroe counties.
The governor has authorized West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Mike Todorovich to support local counties and to use all state resources necessary. The governor has also directed the West Virginia National Guard to assist. The State Emergency Operations Center has been partially activated and is coordinating with officials in the declaration area to determine their needs.
As reported by MetroNews, the city of Welch in McDowell County received the most rain of any spot in the state this week – 3.3 inches – which contributed to flooding along the Tug Fork River and Elkorn Creek.
“We’re doing much better, but we still have a few roads closed and inaccessible. We’ve got a few power outages around the area, but other than that, we’re actually in pretty good shape,” Teresa Vandyke, Emergency Services director for McDowell County, told MetroNews.
There was some road damage in Wyoming County, officials reported, which will require repairs.
Southern West Virginians awoke Friday to snow flurries that continued throughout much of the day but did not result in significant accumulations.
Emergency crews were busy Thursday in response to the flooding as nearly 20 calls were made in Raleigh County alone.
Schools in six counties – Raleigh, Fayette, Wyoming, Summers, Monroe and Nicholas – canceled school Friday due to either the fresh snow or the leftover high waters. Greenbrier schools were closed this week in response to so many students missing class because of the flu.
The snow was predicted to last through Friday night, with several areas under advisories and warnings, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
A winter storm warning was in effect at midnight Friday for western Greenbrier County and a winter weather advisory was also in effect until midnight Friday for Summers County. All of Raleigh, Fayette and Wyoming counties were under a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m. Friday.
Accumulation around the area resulted in one to three inches of snow, NWS meteorologists reported.
While warnings and advisories relating to snow had been issued, several pertaining to rain and flooding were in effect as well.
The NWS in Blacksburg, Va., issued a flood warning for the Meadow River in western Greenbrier County and streams and tributaries near it. According to NWS meteorologists, Meadow River was at 15.3 feet at 2 p.m. Friday and continued to rise rapidly.
Meteorologists expected the Meadow River to reach flood stage (16 feet) Friday afternoon. Communities that could be affected by the rising Meadow River include Rainelle, Rupert, Quinwood, Renick, Trout and Beartown State Park in Greenbrier County.
Summers County was under a flood warning until noon Friday. Fayette County was under a flood warning until 3 p.m. Friday.
Several roads remained closed due to high water and mud slides.
According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, W.Va. 112 on Ingleside Road in Mercer County remained closed Friday because of an active mud slide. Officials said it is currently closed until the weather clears to allow crews in to clean up the debris.
Also, in Fayette County, a stretch of road along W.Va. 41 near Prince is closed, also because of a mud slide involving trees and utility poles. As of 3 p.m. Friday, crews were on the scene awaiting a break in the weather to begin cleanup.
Mike Zwier, a NWS meteorologist in Charleston, said that while Thursday's snow began to taper off Friday evening, temperatures will continue to drop below freezing into early Saturday.
Over the course of the 10 days after Sunday, weather.com is forecasting no less than a 20 percent chance of rain on any given day in Beckley, including a 100 percent chance on Monday and an 80 percent chance on Tuesday.
