Governor hands over keys to 13 new VA vans

Gov. Jim Justice took part in a ceremony Wednesday at the Beckley VA Medical Center to unveil and hand over the keys to 13 new vans that will be used by a group of volunteers to transport disabled or injured West Virginia veterans to their appointments at VA medical facilities across the state.
“These vans, they’re lifelines,” Gov. Justice said at the event. “We should do anything, at any time, that our veterans ever ask us to do.
“They have stood up for us in every single way, we need to always stand up for them.”
The new fleet of vans will be stationed at various VA hospitals across the state, with the Beckley hospital receiving four, the Clarksburg hospital receiving five, and the Huntington hospital receiving four. The DAV determined that the state’s other VA hospital location in Martinsburg is currently not in need of any additional transport vehicles at this time.
The transportation program allows veterans to be taken to appointments at any of the four hospitals, as well as 10 VA community-based outpatient clinics in West Virginia.